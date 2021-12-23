Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

FDA authorizes Merck antiviral COVID pill for certain high-risk adults

Axios

Merck & Co. headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey. Photo: Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized an antiviral pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat some adults at high risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, despite concerns over its effectiveness and safety.

Why it matters: Effective at-home antiviral drugs designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be key pandemic-fighting tools, especially as new variants emerge.

Details: The FDA authorized the drug, known as molnupiravir, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults at high risk of severe illness and "for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate."

Driving the news: Merck said last month that molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 by about 30%, based on a study of more than 1,400 adults.

  • The treatment is started within five days of the onset of symptoms and can be administered at home.
  • "Molnupiravir is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 years of age because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth," the FDA said.

Between the lines: Enthusiasm for the drug has waned a bit since Merck released its updated data, which showed molnupiravir was less effective than initially reported.

What they're saying: "Today’s authorization provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally," Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

  • “As new variants of the virus continue to emerge, it is crucial to expand the country’s arsenal of COVID-19 therapies using emergency use authorization, while continuing to generate additional data on their safety and effectiveness,” she added.  

The big picture: The Biden administration has already agreed to purchase enough courses of the drug for at least 3 million people.

  • This week's emergency use authorizations for the Merck and Pfizer pills come as researchers work to gather more information on the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
  • A Merck executive told the FDA advisory committee in late November that the company was "feverishly working" to gather samples from people with Omicron to help determine whether molnupiravir was effective against the new variant, according to the New York Times.
  • Dr. Nicholas Kartsonis said the company expects "based on what we know about the Omicron variant that molnupiravir would be effective," per the Times.
  • Kartsonis' comments echoed similar statements by other experts who say antiviral drugs like Merck's appear to be unaffected by the Omicron variant due to the way the treatment works.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
23 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home

Paxlovid. Photo courtesy of Pfizer Inc.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's antiviral pill for the treatment of individuals at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Why it matters: At-home COVID-19 treatments, especially Pfizer's Paxlovid, are seen as possible game-changers for the pandemic. The emergency use authorization comes as the U.S. sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests — FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home — Rethinking the COVID isolation period.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. Politics: Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates — Harris tests negative after contact with staff member who has COVID.
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming" — Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Large holiday gatherings are unsafe, even with COVID booster

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, during a December press briefing at the White House. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned Wednesday that large gatherings this holiday season are unsafe even for fully vaccinated people who've had a COVID-19 booster shot, as the Omicron variant surges across the U.S.

What he's saying: "There are many of these parties that have 30, 40, 50 people in which you do not know the vaccination status of individuals," Fauci said at a briefing. "Those are the kind of functions in the context of Omicron that you do not want to go to."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow