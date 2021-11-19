The European Medicines Agency Friday issued advice for a pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat COVID-19, allowing medical professionals to prescribe the drug in emergency situations.

Why it matters: It gives European nations another tool to treat potentially severe cases of the disease, though the drug, known as molnupiravir or Lagevrio, has not been approved for marketing in the EU.

The European Medicines Agency said the drug can be prescribe to adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe symptoms.

It recommended that the drug be taken within 5 days of the start of symptoms and continued twice a day for 5 days.

The big picture: The United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency earlier this month because the first governmental body to approve molnupiravir.

U.S. health regulators are still in the process of reviewing the drug, though the Biden administration has already agreed to buy 3.1 million courses of it, worth around $2.2 billion, in anticipation of approval.

