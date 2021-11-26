Updated data shows Merck antiviral COVID pill less effective

Merck said Friday updated data from a study on its experimental COVID-19 pill showed the drug is less effective than initially reported.

Driving the news: The drugmaker said molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 by about 30%, based on a study of more than 1,400 adults. Last month, the company said the study showed about 50% efficacy, based on data from 775 patients.

What they're saying: Merck said in a statement Friday the interim analysis and additional analyses still "support the efficacy and overall favorable benefit-risk assessment of molnupiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults at high risk for disease progression."

What to watch: Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics submitted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug in October.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is scheduled to meet next week to discuss the efficacy of molnupiravir.

Merck said it's shared the updated data with the FDA.

The big picture: An oral antiviral drug designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be a key tool to combat the pandemic, Axios' Alison Snyder reports.

Go deeper: EU regulator backs Merck's antiviral COVID pill for emergency use