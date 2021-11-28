Sign up for our daily briefing

WHO: Not yet known whether Omicron leads to more severe disease

Photo illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Sunday said that it is not yet clear whether the newly discovered Omicron variant is more transmissible than other strains of the COVID-19 virus.

Why it matters: The agency's statement comes as the variant, discovered in South Africa, has already been detected in European and Asian countries.

  • The WHO named Omicron "a variant of concern" based on evidence that the strain possesses significant mutations that may evade immune systems and drive a new wave of infections.
  • The agency reiterated that preliminary data suggests there may be a "higher risk of reinfection" with Omicron, adding that the "number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant."

What they're saying: "Researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron," the organization said in a statement.

  • "There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants," it continued.
  • "WHO will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

Yacob Reyes
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NIH director: "No reason to panic" yet about Omicron variant

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins on Sunday said that while much is still unknown about the Omicron coronavirus variant, "there's no reason to panic" yet but more data is needed.

Why it matters: Collins' remarks on CNN's "State of the Union" come amid a broader discussion of how the new strain, first identified in South Africa, will impact the pandemic and how to curb its spread.

Kate Nocera
7 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Omicron variant will "inevitably" be found in U.S.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned on Sunday that the COVID-19 Omicron variant will "inevitably" be found in the United States.

Driving the news: Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" that U.S. officials will meet with colleagues from South Africa later on Sunday to try to determine the severity of the cases, as countries scramble to learn more about the variant.

Noah Bressner
Nov 25, 2021 - Health

New COVID variant concerns South African scientists

A health worker administers a COVID test in a suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa, in July. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Scientists in South Africa have identified a new COVID-19 variant featuring "a very unusual constellation of mutations" that could potentially drive another wave of cases, officials warned on Thursday.

Why it matters: The variant, known as B.1.1.529, has so far been found in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, in a traveler, but could soon spread "all over," South African health minister Joe Phaahla said.

