Fauci: Omicron variant will "inevitably" be found in U.S.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned on Sunday that the COVID-19 Omicron variant will "inevitably" be found in the United States.

Driving the news: Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" that U.S. officials will meet with colleagues from South Africa later on Sunday to try to determine the severity of the cases, as countries scramble to learn more about the variant.

Asked if Omicron has been found in the U.S. yet, Fauci said it has not, "and we have a pretty good surveillance system."

  • "But as we all know, when you have a virus that has already gone to multiple countries, inevitably it will be here. The question is: Will we be prepared for it?"
  • "The preparation that we have ongoing for ... the Delta variant just needs to be revved up ... by getting more and more people vaccinated, and getting the fully vaccinated boosted."
  • "If and when, and it's going to be when, it comes here, hopefully we will be ready for it by enhancing our capabilities via vaccine, masking — all the things that we do, and should be doing."

He also said the variant looked likely to be highly transmissible, but officials need more data.

  • "It has the molecular characteristics that would strongly suggest that it would be transmissible," Fauci said.
  • "It has a disturbingly large number of mutations in the spike protein, which is the business end of the virus. Fauci said that binds "to the receptors in your body — in your nose ... and in your lung."
  • "The mutation would strongly suggest that it would be more transmissible and that it might evade ... perhaps even antibodies that are induced by vaccine."

Fauci said cases in southern Africa suggest "transmissibility advantage." But for now, he said, that's unknown.

  • Fauci praised South African officials for being "incredibly good about being so transparent ab0ut what's going on there."

Go deeper: NIH director: "No reason to panic" yet about Omicron variant

Kierra Frazier
23 hours ago - World

South Africa says it's being "punished" for detecting new COVID variant

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 22, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Eduardo Munoz - Pool/Getty Images)

South Africa said Saturday it's being "punished" for detecting the new Omicron coronavirus variant as more countries rush to enact travel bans and restrictions.

Driving the news: The U.S. imposed air travel restrictions from eight countries Friday in response to the Omicron variant. Countries in Europe and Asia have also implemented their own travel restrictions in response to Omicron.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 21 hours ago - Health

COVID-19 Omicron variant cases identified in Europe, U.K.

People wearing masks walk in London on Nov. 25. Photo: Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

Health officials in the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany announced on Saturday that they've detected the first known cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The discoveries come as the world scrambles to respond to concerns over the new variant, discovered in South Africa earlier this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Noah Bressner
Nov 25, 2021 - Health

New COVID variant concerns South African scientists

A health worker administers a COVID test in a suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa, in July. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Scientists in South Africa have identified a new COVID-19 variant featuring "a very unusual constellation of mutations" that could potentially drive another wave of cases, officials warned on Thursday.

Why it matters: The variant, known as B.1.1.529, has so far been found in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, in a traveler, but could soon spread "all over," South African health minister Joe Phaahla said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow