FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID antiviral pill for high-risk individuals

Axios

Paxlovid. Photo courtesy of Pfizer Inc.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's antiviral pill for the treatment of individuals at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Why it matters: At-home COVID-19 treatments, especially Pfizer's Paxlovid, are seen as possible game-changers for the pandemic. The emergency use authorization comes as the U.S. sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Pfizer released new data last week confirming Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk adults, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

  • An interim analysis of a second study of the pill has so far shown a 70% reduction in hospitalization among standard-risk adults, Pfizer said.
  • Pfizer also believes the Paxlovid treatment will work well against the Omicron variant because of the way the drug works.

Details: The EUA is for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and some children 12 years and older "who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death," the FDA said.

  • "Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset," it added.

What they're saying: "Today’s authorization introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 that is in the form of a pill that is taken orally — a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

  • Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla called the EUA a "tremendous example of how science will help us ultimately defeat this pandemic, which, even two years in, continues to disrupt and devastate lives across the world."
  • "This breakthrough therapy ... will change the way we treat COVID-19 and hopefully help reduce some of the significant pressures facing our health care and hospital systems," he added in a statement.

Between the lines: The pill is most effective when given early in the course of an infection, underscoring the importance of inexpensive, easily accessible COVID-19 tests, including at-home rapid versions, Axios' Bryan Walsh writes.

  • President Biden on Tuesday said that his administration will make 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests available for free, starting next month.

The big picture: The federal government has ordered enough of Paxlovid to treat 10 million Americans, Biden said last week.

  • The FDA is also considering whether to authorize Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' antiviral COVID-19 pill, known as molnupiravir.
  • Merck said last month that molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 by about 30%, based on a study of more than 1,400 adults.
  • Molnupiravir won a narrow backing from an FDA advisory panel, with some expressing concerns over the drug's effectiveness and safety.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: It's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated

President Biden told unvaccinated Americans Tuesday that getting the COVID vaccine is "your patriotic duty" and "an obligation to your country."

Why it matters: Biden's remarks come amid a surge in new cases largely driven by the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Health

WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming"

World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge. Photo: Alexander Astafyev\TASS via Getty Images

World Health Organization Europe regional director Hans Kluge said at a briefing Tuesday that governments should prepare for "a significant surge" in COVID-19 cases, driven by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Threat level: "We can see another storm coming — Omicron is becoming, or already has become, dominant in several countries — including in Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, where its numbers are doubling" and "generating previously unseen transmission rates," Kluge said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: What to do about Omicron over the holidays — COVID isn't finished with us — Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, CDC says — Biden tests negative after contact with staff member infected with virus
  2. Vaccines: Biden: It's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get COVID booster
  3. States: First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas — America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat — America once again faces COVID test shortagesNHL pauses season through Christmas due to COVID surge
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow