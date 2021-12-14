Sign up for our daily briefing

Pfizer says new data confirms COVID pill efficacy

Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Photo: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pfizer released new data Tuesday morning confirming Paxlovid, its oral antiviral pill for COVID, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk adults.

Driving the news: The company said it shared the Phase 2/3 data with the FDA as part of its ongoing rolling submission for Emergency Use Authorization.

Why it matters: Oral antiviral drugs designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be key pandemic-fighting tools.

The details: In November, Pfizer released interim data for the antiviral that found an 89% reduction in high-risk patients.

  • Pfizer said there is an ongoing interim analysis of a second study of the pill which has so far shown a 70% reduction in hospitalization among standard-risk adults.
  • A key FDA advisory panel endorsed an antiviral pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in late November.

What they're saying: "Emerging variants of concern, like Omicron, have exacerbated the need for accessible treatment options for those who contract the virus, and we are confident that, if authorized or approved, this potential treatment could be a critical tool to help quell the pandemic," said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in a statement.

Yacob Reyes
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Colorado governor says COVID "medical emergency" is over

Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said in an interview the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines spell "the end of the medical emergency" as it relates to the virus, and he will not implement a statewide mask mandate in response to the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Polis told Colorado Public Radio he prefers pushing vaccinations versus mask mandates, and that the latter should be left to localities. He added that public health officials "don’t get to tell people what to wear."

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
18 hours ago - Economy & Business

Omicron derails company holiday parties

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It looked like corporate Christmas parties would get the green light this year after virtual soirees in 2020 — but along came Omicron.

Driving the news: Companies of every size and across the world are rethinking their holiday bashes as the Omicron winter wave rolls in. And a popular new option is putting the ball in workers' courts by planning hybrid parties.

Axios
Updated Dec 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron derails company holiday parties — Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate.
  2. Vaccines: Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron — Fauci: Booster shots won't contribute to global vaccine disparities.
  3. States: N.Y. to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — South Africa's president tests positive for COVID — Report: Pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
