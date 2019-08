Why it matters: Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Dorian heads toward the U.S. territory. The island is still reeling from Hurricane Maria, which struck in 2017 — the year it effectively became bankrupt amid "the biggest government financial collapse" in American history.

Reality check: The Trump administration plans to increase restrictions on the island's federal aid after the political fallout of former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's replacement being ousted. That aid was meant to help rebuild Puerto Rico recover from Maria.

The Washington Post reports that about $14 billion of funds allocated by Congress has reached Puerto Rico so far.

