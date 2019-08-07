Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Wanda Vázquez sworn in as Puerto Rico's new governor amid political chaos

In this image, Pedro sits in the Puerto Rican House of Representatives and speaks to a panel
Pedro Pierluisi speaks before the Puerto Rican House of Representatives, Aug. 2. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Puerto Rico's Supreme Court overturned former acting Secretary of State Pedro Pierluisi's status as governor on Wednesday, AP reports.

The latest: Wanda Vázquez, Puerto Rico's justice secretary, was sworn in on Wednesday as the island's third governor in less than a week. She is Puerto Rico's second female governor and the territory's second unelected governor in 70 years, per NBC. Vázquez has previously said "she doesn’t want the position," per Vox, "and protesters have threatened to kick her out too."

Catch up quick: Pierluisi was sworn in without confirmation by the territory's House and Senate as Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's replacement last Friday.

  • Puerto Ricans protested en masse for Rosselló to resign over leaked Telegram messages between Rosselló and his aides that reportedly included misogynistic, violent and homophobic comments.
  • He announced his departure in July after an investigation by Puerto Rico's House of Representatives found 5 impeachable offenses against him.

The big picture: President Trump intends to increase restrictions on Puerto Rico's federal aid — meant for rebuilding the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria — amid the island's political unrest.

