Wanda Vázquez sworn in as Puerto Rico's new governor amid political chaos

Catch up quick: Pierluisi was sworn in without confirmation by the territory's House and Senate as Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's replacement last Friday.

Puerto Ricans protested en masse for Rosselló to resign over leaked Telegram messages between Rosselló and his aides that reportedly included misogynistic, violent and homophobic comments.

He announced his departure in July after an investigation by Puerto Rico's House of Representatives found 5 impeachable offenses against him.

The big picture: President Trump intends to increase restrictions on Puerto Rico's federal aid — meant for rebuilding the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria — amid the island's political unrest.

