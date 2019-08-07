Wanda Vázquez sworn in as Puerto Rico's new governor amid political chaos

Puerto Rico's Supreme Court overturned former acting Secretary of State Pedro Pierluisi's status as governor on Wednesday, AP reports.
The latest: Wanda Vázquez, Puerto Rico's justice secretary, was sworn in on Wednesday as the island's third governor in less than a week. She is Puerto Rico's second female governor and the territory's second unelected governor in 70 years, per NBC. Vázquez has previously said "she doesn’t want the position," per Vox, "and protesters have threatened to kick her out too."