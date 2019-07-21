Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Sunday that he will not seek re-election next year and will step down as president of the New Progressive Party, but stopped short of saying he will resign as governor before the end of his term.

Why it matters: Protestors took to the streets last week to demand Rosselló resign over leaked text messages between the governor and his top aides that were reported to include misogynistic, profane and homophobic comments. Some of the messages were reported to have mocked victims of Hurricane Maria, a disaster over which Rosselló's administration has been criticized for mishandling.