Puerto Rico police fired tear gas on protesters Wednesday night to try and disperse crowds, as thousands rallied for a fifth consecutive day in Old San Juan to call for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign, NBC News reports.

Details: Demonstrators want Rosselló to resign over leaked messages shared on encrypted messaging app Telegram with administration members. The content was reported to include misogynistic, profane and homophobic comments, prompting 2 top officials to step down. Some protesters reportedly threw bricks, glass and fireworks at officers on Wednesday.