Puerto Rico police fired tear gas on protesters Wednesday night to try and disperse crowds, as thousands rallied for a fifth consecutive day in Old San Juan to call for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign, NBC News reports.
Details: Demonstrators want Rosselló to resign over leaked messages shared on encrypted messaging app Telegram with administration members. The content was reported to include misogynistic, profane and homophobic comments, prompting 2 top officials to step down. Some protesters reportedly threw bricks, glass and fireworks at officers on Wednesday.
Singer Ricky Martin (C), rapper Rene Perez, aka Residente, (R) and singer Bud Bunny (top) at the San Juan protest. Photo: Eric Rojas/AFP/Getty Images Demonstrators in San Juan. Photo: Eric Rojas/AFP/Getty Images Many protesters have displayed signs calling out the misogynistic and homophobic content of the leaked messages. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images The protests have continued well into the evening. Photo: Eric Rojas/AFP/Getty Images
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
