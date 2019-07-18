New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

In photos: Mass Puerto Rico protests against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló

For the fifth day thousands of demonstrators protest against Ricardo Rossello, the Governor of Puerto Rico in front of the Capitol Building on July 17.
Demonstrators protest in front of the Capitol Building in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

Puerto Rico police fired tear gas on protesters Wednesday night to try and disperse crowds, as thousands rallied for a fifth consecutive day in Old San Juan to call for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign, NBC News reports.

Details: Demonstrators want Rosselló to resign over leaked messages shared on encrypted messaging app Telegram with administration members. The content was reported to include misogynistic, profane and homophobic comments, prompting 2 top officials to step down. Some protesters reportedly threw bricks, glass and fireworks at officers on Wednesday.

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin (C), Puerto Rican rapper Rene Perez, aka Residente, (R) Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bud Bunny (top) at the protest.
Singer Ricky Martin (C), rapper Rene Perez, aka Residente, (R) and singer Bud Bunny (top) at the San Juan protest. Photo: Eric Rojas/AFP/Getty Images
People take part in a demonstration demanding Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Demonstrators in San Juan. Photo: Eric Rojas/AFP/Getty Images
Many protesters have displayed signs calling out the misogynistic and homophobic content of the leaked messages. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
People take part of a demonstration demanding Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation in San Juan.
The protests have continued well into the evening. Photo: Eric Rojas/AFP/Getty Images

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

