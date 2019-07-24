Puerto Rico's legislature set to begin impeachment process against Gov. Rosselló

An investigation, brought forth by Puerto Rico's House of Representatives into possible wrongdoing including corruption and conflicts of interest, revealed 5 impeachable offenses against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, NBC reports.
Catch up quick: Rosselló has refused calls to resign following a series of leaked messages detailing sexist and homophobic remarks, and mocking the deaths of Hurricane Maria victims. For 12 straight days, hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans have gathered to protest the controversy, but, thus far, Rosselló has only announced he would not seek reelection.
According to an NPR interview with Yanira Reyes Gil, who teaches law at the Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, the leaked chats contain several offenses that are impeachable under the territory's constitution, including:
- illicit enrichment
- undue intervention in government operations
- criminal threats against public officials
The other side: In an announcement on Sunday, Rosselló said he welcomed last week's decision for the legislature to begin the impeachment process. Though he has apologized for the messages, he has remained adamant throughout the scandal that he intends to remain in office.
Go deeper: Puerto Rico police use tear gas in bid to break up huge street protests