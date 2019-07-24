Puerto Rico's legislature set to begin impeachment process against Gov. Rosselló

According to an NPR interview with Yanira Reyes Gil, who teaches law at the Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, the leaked chats contain several offenses that are impeachable under the territory's constitution, including:

illicit enrichment

undue intervention in government operations

criminal threats against public officials

The other side: In an announcement on Sunday, Rosselló said he welcomed last week's decision for the legislature to begin the impeachment process. Though he has apologized for the messages, he has remained adamant throughout the scandal that he intends to remain in office.

