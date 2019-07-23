After a day of largely peaceful protests involving hundreds of thousands of people, Puerto Rico police used tear gas to try and disperse demonstrators from the streets of San Juan Monday night, AFP reports.

Details: Protesters threw objects at police keeping the line between the governor’s mansion and those calling for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign over leaked homophobic and sexist text messages, according to ABC News. Police said they deployed the tear gas at 11 p.m. after multiple warnings for protesters to leave the area, per ABC.

The big picture: Police have used tear gas on protesters on previous nights over the past week, as pressure grows for Rosselló to step down. On Sunday, he said he'd resign as leader of his party and would not run for re-election next year, but he refused to step down as governor before the end of his term.