Former congressional representative Pedro Pierluisi will be sworn in as Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's replacement, according to a statement from Rosselló's office obtained by the AP on Friday.

What's happening: Pierluisi was confirmed by the Puerto Rican House of Representatives as the territory's secretary of state on Friday, per the AP. Rosselló's office claims that Pierluisi does not need confirmation from the territory's House and Senate to be the next governor, as he's been named secretary of state. However, legal battles over Rosselló's successor are still possible.