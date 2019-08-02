New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló names successor

This image shows the inside of the Puerto Rican House of Representatives during a hearing
Pedro Pierluisi speaks before the Puerto Rican House of Representatives on August 2. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former congressional representative Pedro Pierluisi will be sworn in as Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's replacement, according to a statement from Rosselló's office obtained by the AP on Friday.

What's happening: Pierluisi was confirmed by the Puerto Rican House of Representatives as the territory's secretary of state on Friday, per the AP. Rosselló's office claims that Pierluisi does not need confirmation from the territory's House and Senate to be the next governor, as he's been named secretary of state. However, legal battles over Rosselló's successor are still possible.

What's next: Rosselló's statement did not specify when Pierluisi will be sworn in.

Catch up quick: Rosselló announced his departure in July after an investigation by Puerto Rico's House of Representatives found 5 impeachable offenses against him. Puerto Ricans protested en masse for him to resign over leaked Telegram messages between the governor and his aides that reportedly included misogynistic, violent and homophobic comments.

Puerto Rico