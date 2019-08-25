Puerto Rico declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian, per Bloomberg's Michael Deibert. Garced has also signed an order freezing prices, including fuel, to "prevent profiteering," Deibert reports.

Why it matters: The emergency declaration will allow for the activation of Puerto Rico's National Guard. Puerto Rico is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, and declared bankruptcy in 2017 amid "the biggest government financial collapse in United States history."