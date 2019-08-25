Puerto Rico declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian, per Bloomberg's Michael Deibert. Garced has also signed an order freezing prices, including fuel, to "prevent profiteering," Deibert reports.
Why it matters: The emergency declaration will allow for the activation of Puerto Rico's National Guard. Puerto Rico is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, and declared bankruptcy in 2017 amid "the biggest government financial collapse in United States history."
The big picture: Tropical storm warnings are in effect for several Caribbean islands as Dorian strengthens — and it could form into a Category 1 hurricane over Puerto Rico midweek, National Hurricane Center forecasts show. Dorian strengthened on Saturday to become the 4th tropical storm to form during this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, per AP.
- By 8pm Sunday, the center said Dorian was about 335 miles east-southeast of Barbados and packing 50 mph winds as it was moving west toward the Windward Islands.
- Forecast projections indicate Dorian would turn west-northwest by Monday through Tuesday night and become a Category 1 hurricane as it approached Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with the latest on Dorian.
