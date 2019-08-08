Elizabeth Warren and Beto O'Rourke: Trump is a white supremacist

Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Elizabeth Warren labeled President Trump a white supremacist on Wednesday.

What they're saying: When asked by the New York Times if Trump is a white supremacist, Warren replied, "Yes." "He has given aid and comfort to white supremacists. He’s done the wink and a nod," she said. "He has talked about white supremacists as fine people. He’s done everything he can to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country."

Why it matters: While several 2020 candidates have denounced Trump for racism, the comments of Warren and O'Rourke mark the strongest condemnation of Trump and his divisive rhetoric and anti-immigration policies.

While former Vice President Joe Biden has not called Trump a white supremacist, he did say earlier Wednesday that the president "has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation."

What he's saying: Trump denies he's racist and complained in a tweet Wednesday that racism is Democrats' new weapon.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

