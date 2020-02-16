DNC releases qualification rules for South Carolina Democratic debate

The Democratic National Committee released its new rules Saturday for this month's South Carolina presidential debate ahead of the state's Feb. 29 primary.

Why it matters: The Feb. 23 debate in Charleston, S.C., is the final one before Super Tuesday on March 3.

The big picture: The qualifying criteria is similar to that of this Wednesday's Nevada debate, though the polling window is shorter. Per the statement released to news outlets including Axios, to qualify for the S.C. debate, candidates must:

Receive at least 10% in four polls approved by the DNC, 12% in S.C. polls or win at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada.

The qualifying window for polls begins on Feb. 4, 2020 and ends a minute before midnight ET on Feb. 24.

Who's qualified: Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former Southbend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) have already qualified for the S.C. debate, per Politico polling analysis. They've all qualified for this week's Nevada debate.

