16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC releases qualification rules for South Carolina Democratic debate

Rebecca Falconer

2020 candidates Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders at the Nov. 20 Democratic debate in Atlanta. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee released its new rules Saturday for this month's South Carolina presidential debate ahead of the state's Feb. 29 primary.

Why it matters: The Feb. 23 debate in Charleston, S.C., is the final one before Super Tuesday on March 3.

The big picture: The qualifying criteria is similar to that of this Wednesday's Nevada debate, though the polling window is shorter. Per the statement released to news outlets including Axios, to qualify for the S.C. debate, candidates must:

  • Receive at least 10% in four polls approved by the DNC, 12% in S.C. polls or win at least one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada.
  • The qualifying window for polls begins on Feb. 4, 2020 and ends a minute before midnight ET on Feb. 24.

Who's qualified: Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former Southbend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) have already qualified for the S.C. debate, per Politico polling analysis. They've all qualified for this week's Nevada debate.

Go deeper: Phoenix to host Democratic debate in March

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

Andrew Yang qualifies for February debates

Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The next Democratic debate scheduled for Feb. 7 will fall after the Iowa caucuses, four days before the New Hampshire primary, ABC News reports.

The latest: Andrew Yang on Jan. 26 became the seventh Democrat to qualify for the February debate after polling above 5% in UNH/CNN's New Hampshire survey, his fourth qualifying poll.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

DNC's new debate rules open the door for Bloomberg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former VP Joe Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic debate scheduled for Feb. 19 in Las Vegas, just before the Nevada caucus, will eliminate the requirement that candidates onstage have a specific number of donors, AP reports.

Why it matters: That decision could open the stage to billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who has been self-funding his campaign.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

DNC offers low-tier candidates a shot at qualifying for Feb debate

The seventh Democratic debate on Jan. 14. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The next Democratic debate offers candidates left behind by increasingly difficult Democratic National Committee rules the chance to get back on stage, New York Times' Maggie Astor writes.

Why it matters: The DNC's new rule, which allows candidates to qualify for the Feb. 7 debate by gaining just one pledged delegate from the Iowa caucuses, could land candidates like Andrew Yang back in the mix and, possibly for the first time, Michael Bloomberg.

Go deeperArrowJan 19, 2020