Phoenix to host Democratic debate in March

Another Democratic debate is slated for Sunday, March 15 in Phoenix, days before the Arizona primary, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday.

The big picture: This will be the 11th debate during the primary process, falling after Super Tuesday, where results could winnow the field of candidates even further. Specifics have yet to be announced regarding qualifications. CNN, Univision and CHC BOLD, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, are expected to host.

