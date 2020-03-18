Biden wins first primaries since coronavirus declared national emergency

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Florida and Illinois' Democratic primaries, giving him a growing delegate edge against Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Why it matters: Voting contests in Florida, Arizona and Illinois on Tuesday will be the first round of stateside primaries since President Trump declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus. Sanders and Biden have canceled rallies and traditional outreach efforts in order to stop COVID-19's spread.

Biden is expected to win all three states. The delegate intake could further propel his lead and likely status as the presumed Democratic nominee.

Ohio was also set to vote Tuesday but delayed their deadline as a precautionary measure.

Florida

Biden was projected to win the state within minutes of polls closing. The state's final precincts closed at 8 p.m. ET.

219 delegates are up for grabs in the primary and will be split proportionally.

Only registered Democrats are eligible to participate in the state's Democratic primaries, excluding independents from the measure.

Illinois

Biden was projected to win the state within a half-hour of polls closing. The state's final polling places closed at 8 p.m. ET.

155 delegates are up for grabs and will be split proportionally.

Arizona

The state's final polling places are set to close at 9 p.m. ET. 67 delegates are up for grabs.