Biden wins first primaries since coronavirus declared national emergency
Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Florida and Illinois' Democratic primaries, giving him a growing delegate edge against Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Why it matters: Voting contests in Florida, Arizona and Illinois on Tuesday will be the first round of stateside primaries since President Trump declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus. Sanders and Biden have canceled rallies and traditional outreach efforts in order to stop COVID-19's spread.
- Biden is expected to win all three states. The delegate intake could further propel his lead and likely status as the presumed Democratic nominee.
- Ohio was also set to vote Tuesday but delayed their deadline as a precautionary measure.
Florida
Biden was projected to win the state within minutes of polls closing. The state's final precincts closed at 8 p.m. ET.
- 219 delegates are up for grabs in the primary and will be split proportionally.
- Only registered Democrats are eligible to participate in the state's Democratic primaries, excluding independents from the measure.
Illinois
Biden was projected to win the state within a half-hour of polls closing. The state's final polling places closed at 8 p.m. ET.
- 155 delegates are up for grabs and will be split proportionally.
Arizona
The state's final polling places are set to close at 9 p.m. ET. 67 delegates are up for grabs.