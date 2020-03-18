Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden wins first primaries since coronavirus declared national emergency

Ursula Perano

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Florida and Illinois' Democratic primaries, giving him a growing delegate edge against Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Why it matters: Voting contests in Florida, Arizona and Illinois on Tuesday will be the first round of stateside primaries since President Trump declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus. Sanders and Biden have canceled rallies and traditional outreach efforts in order to stop COVID-19's spread.

  • Biden is expected to win all three states. The delegate intake could further propel his lead and likely status as the presumed Democratic nominee.
  • Ohio was also set to vote Tuesday but delayed their deadline as a precautionary measure.
Florida

Biden was projected to win the state within minutes of polls closing. The state's final precincts closed at 8 p.m. ET.

  • 219 delegates are up for grabs in the primary and will be split proportionally.
  • Only registered Democrats are eligible to participate in the state's Democratic primaries, excluding independents from the measure.
Illinois

Biden was projected to win the state within a half-hour of polls closing. The state's final polling places closed at 8 p.m. ET.

  • 155 delegates are up for grabs and will be split proportionally.
Arizona

The state's final polling places are set to close at 9 p.m. ET. 67 delegates are up for grabs.

