Joe Biden projected to win Illinois primary

Joe Biden is projected to win the Illinois Democratic primary, according to AP.

Why it matters: The state — Biden's second victory of the night, after Florida — offers the second biggest prize among today's contests, with 155 out of the 441 total delegates up for grabs. Biden had a significant lead in most polls leading up to his victory.

Between the lines: It's another substantial margin of victory for Biden, who blew Sanders out of the water in Florida. At the time AP called the race, Biden was leading Sanders 64% to 29.3% with 2% of votes reporting.

Sanders performed well in Illinois in 2016, winning 11 of the state's 18 congressional districts and finishing with just two delegates fewer than Hillary Clinton.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.