22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden projected to win Illinois primary

Axios

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Joe Biden is projected to win the Illinois Democratic primary, according to AP.

Why it matters: The state — Biden's second victory of the night, after Florida — offers the second biggest prize among today's contests, with 155 out of the 441 total delegates up for grabs. Biden had a significant lead in most polls leading up to his victory.

Between the lines: It's another substantial margin of victory for Biden, who blew Sanders out of the water in Florida. At the time AP called the race, Biden was leading Sanders 64% to 29.3% with 2% of votes reporting.

  • Sanders performed well in Illinois in 2016, winning 11 of the state's 18 congressional districts and finishing with just two delegates fewer than Hillary Clinton.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Bernie Sanders projected to win Vermont Democratic primary

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Vermont Democratic primary, AP reports.

The big picture: Polling averages leading up to Super Tuesday showed Sanders dramatically in the lead in his home state of Vermont, which has 16 delegates up for grabs. Sanders picked up all 16 delegates in the state's 2016 presidential primary when running against Hillary Clinton.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Sanders projected to win Utah Democratic primary

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets supporters after a campaign rally in Salt Lake City. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Utah Democratic primary with 29 delegates at stake, according to AP.

Why it matters: It's Sanders' third victory on a night that has been largely dominated by Joe Biden.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Joe Biden wins Oklahoma Democratic primary

Photo: Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images

Joe Biden has won the Oklahoma Democratic primary with 37 delegates at stake, according to AP.

The big picture: The state was too close to call when polls closed at 8 pm ET, but it ultimately was called as another victory for Biden. Sen. Bernie Sanders had won the state by 18 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Michael Bloomberg spent over $5 million in the state. According to NPR, the state had faced sparse polling, making it relatively unpredictable headed into Super Tuesday.

Go deeper: Follow live Super Tuesday results

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy