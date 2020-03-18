Joe Biden projected to win Florida primary
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic primary in Florida, according to AP.
Why it matters: The Florida primary offers the most delegates of the three states voting on Tuesday, with 219 out of 441 delegates up for grabs. Illinois and Arizona are also voting today.
- Biden had a significant lead in polls heading into the Florida contest, and the best-case scenario for Sanders — especially after Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race — was to narrow the margin between him and the former vice president.
- In 2016, Sanders won just 33% of the vote in Florida, losing every single one of the state's 27 congressional districts to Hillary Clinton.
- When the AP called Florida for Biden, he was leading Sanders 61.1% to 22.7% with 69% of votes reported.
Worth noting: Ohio was also scheduled to vote today, but Gov. Mike DeWine ordered polling places closed in a last-minute intervention intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine is seeking to delay in-person voting until June 2.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.