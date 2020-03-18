48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden projected to win Florida primary

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic primary in Florida, according to AP.

Why it matters: The Florida primary offers the most delegates of the three states voting on Tuesday, with 219 out of 441 delegates up for grabs. Illinois and Arizona are also voting today.

  • Biden had a significant lead in polls heading into the Florida contest, and the best-case scenario for Sanders — especially after Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race — was to narrow the margin between him and the former vice president.
  • In 2016, Sanders won just 33% of the vote in Florida, losing every single one of the state's 27 congressional districts to Hillary Clinton.
  • When the AP called Florida for Biden, he was leading Sanders 61.1% to 22.7% with 69% of votes reported.

Worth noting: Ohio was also scheduled to vote today, but Gov. Mike DeWine ordered polling places closed in a last-minute intervention intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine is seeking to delay in-person voting until June 2.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

