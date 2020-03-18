Joe Biden projected to win Florida primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic primary in Florida, according to AP.

Why it matters: The Florida primary offers the most delegates of the three states voting on Tuesday, with 219 out of 441 delegates up for grabs. Illinois and Arizona are also voting today.

Biden had a significant lead in polls heading into the Florida contest, and the best-case scenario for Sanders — especially after Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race — was to narrow the margin between him and the former vice president.

In 2016, Sanders won just 33% of the vote in Florida, losing every single one of the state's 27 congressional districts to Hillary Clinton.

When the AP called Florida for Biden, he was leading Sanders 61.1% to 22.7% with 69% of votes reported.

Worth noting: Ohio was also scheduled to vote today, but Gov. Mike DeWine ordered polling places closed in a last-minute intervention intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine is seeking to delay in-person voting until June 2.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.