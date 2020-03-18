40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden projected to win Arizona primary

Axios

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Arizona Democratic primary, according to the New York Times and NBC News.

Why it matters: It's Biden's third and final victory of the night, after sweeping wins in Florida and Illinois. With a Latino population of 30%, the highest percentage out of the three states voting today, Arizona was considered Sen. Bernie Sanders' best shot for a victory.

  • Latino voters have been a core part of Sanders' base, helping propel him to victories in Nevada, Colorado and California. But he evidently came up short in Arizona, likely putting the Democratic nomination fully out of reach.
  • Arizona has 67 delegates up for grabs, the least of the three states voting today.

Worth noting: Ohio was also scheduled to vote today, but Gov. Mike DeWine ordered polling places closed in a last-minute intervention intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine is seeking to delay in-person voting until June 2.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

March 17 primaries: What you need to know

Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Three states are set to move forward with primaries today, even as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down schools, restaurants and large gatherings across the world.

Why it matters: Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are competing for votes in Arizona, Florida and Illinois and their total trove of 664 delegates. But Ohio has declared a public health emergency, postponing the primaries because of concerns about COVID-19.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Latino Victory Fund endorses Joe Biden ahead of Nevada caucuses

Joe Biden. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Latino Victory Fund on Thursday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic race.

Why it matters: The group is the first national Latino organization to endorse Biden. The endorsement comes just days before Saturday's Nevada caucuses. Hispanics are a key voting demographic in the state and could sway the outcome of the caucuses.

Go deeperArrowFeb 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Maryland becomes latest state to delay primary due to coronavirus concerns

Photo: Barbara Davidson/Getty Images

The CDC has issued new guidance calling on Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people due to the coronavirus outbreak, throwing into question whether states will choose to delay the remaining 2020 presidential primaries.

Driving the news: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that his state would postpone its primary elections from April 28 to June 2. A special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings will still be held, but via mail-in vote only.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy