Joe Biden projected to win Arizona primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Arizona Democratic primary, according to the New York Times and NBC News.

Why it matters: It's Biden's third and final victory of the night, after sweeping wins in Florida and Illinois. With a Latino population of 30%, the highest percentage out of the three states voting today, Arizona was considered Sen. Bernie Sanders' best shot for a victory.

Latino voters have been a core part of Sanders' base, helping propel him to victories in Nevada, Colorado and California. But he evidently came up short in Arizona, likely putting the Democratic nomination fully out of reach.

Arizona has 67 delegates up for grabs, the least of the three states voting today.

Worth noting: Ohio was also scheduled to vote today, but Gov. Mike DeWine ordered polling places closed in a last-minute intervention intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine is seeking to delay in-person voting until June 2.