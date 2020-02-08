Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Debate night: Candidates appeal to New Hampshire voters days before the primary

Orion Rummler

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Seven 2020 candidates took the stage at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., on Friday, to debate health care, the economy, Ukraine and electability as they jockey for voters' attention days before the nation's first primary on Feb. 11.

Why it matters: After the turmoil and error-riddled results of the Iowa caucuses, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg are trying to edge ahead of each other, while other candidates are hoping for breakthrough moments to gain voters' support.

Biden-Ukraine investigation

What they're saying: "To be the kind of president, to be the kind of human being, who would seek to turn someone against his own son, who would seek to weaponize a son against his own father, is an unbelievably dishonorable thing," Buttigieg said, in response to Republicans investigating "potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden" in Ukraine.

Economy

What they're saying: Steyer said that Democrats will lose to Trump if they don't challenge him on the economy, "because he's crowing about it every single day."

Catch up quick: Trump claims to have strengthened the U.S. economy as the job market expands. But, prospective homeowners are finding it harder to find homes and if federal debt continues to grow at its current pace, incomes will drop and interest payments to foreign debt holders will increase.

Health care

What they're saying: "I think there's a better way," Buttigieg said, when asked to weigh-in on Sanders' Medicare for All plan. "How much is it gonna cost? Who's going to pay for it?" Biden demanded of Sanders' plan. Warren pivoted to prescription costs when asked about Medicare for All.

Catch up quick: Only Sanders and Warren support Medicare for All, but all Democratic candidates support plans that allow Americans to keep private insurance unless they want to choose coverage from a public plan, per the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

Sanders vs. Buttigieg

What they're saying: Buttigieg called Sanders out for having "politics that says if you don't go all the way to edge, it doesn't count" and accused the Vermont senator of beating people over the head with political views that don't bring people together.

Catch up quick: Sanders and Buttigieg both claimed wins in the Iowa caucuses, the first test of 2020 candidates' voter appeal.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Sanders accuses Buttigieg of courting billionaires after Iowa caucuses

Sanders and Buttigieg. Photos: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders disparaged former Mayor Pete Buttigieg for courting billionaire donors at Saint Anslem College on Friday, then doubled down on his remarks on Twitter.

Driving the news: Sanders and Buttigieg both claimed wins in the Iowa caucuses — a major test of 2020 candidates' voter appeal — on Thursday, despite evidence of inaccurate and error-riddled results reported by AP and the New York Times.

