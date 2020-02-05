GOP senators announce Hunter Biden conflict of interest review

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Ron Johnson (Wis.) announced a review on Wednesday of "potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration."

Why it matters: The announcement came roughly one hour after the Senate voted to acquit President s on both articles of impeachment. The charges stemmed from Trump's request for Ukraine to investigate Hunter and Joe Biden on unsubstantiated corruption claims.

Details: The review was announced in a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray. It states the Finance Committee and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will look into Hunter Biden's business activities in Ukraine and China.

"We write to request information about whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine," the letter reads. It also asks for "the protective detail that Hunter Biden received while his father was Vice President," and a "list of all dates and locations of travel, international and domestic, for Hunter Biden."

