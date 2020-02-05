2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senators announce Hunter Biden conflict of interest review

Ursula Perano

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Ron Johnson (Wis.) announced a review on Wednesday of "potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration."

Why it matters: The announcement came roughly one hour after the Senate voted to acquit President s on both articles of impeachment. The charges stemmed from Trump's request for Ukraine to investigate Hunter and Joe Biden on unsubstantiated corruption claims.

Details: The review was announced in a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray. It states the Finance Committee and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will look into Hunter Biden's business activities in Ukraine and China.

  • "We write to request information about whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine," the letter reads. It also asks for "the protective detail that Hunter Biden received while his father was Vice President," and a "list of all dates and locations of travel, international and domestic, for Hunter Biden."

Read the announcement here:

Go deeper: Hunter Biden defends his Ukraine work

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Biden says he could still work with Republicans despite impeachment attacks

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden told NBC's "Today" that President Trump's impeachment trial hasn't "shaken" his faith that he will be able to work with "at least some" Republicans if he's elected president, adding, "I think you're going to see the world change with Trump gone."

Why it matters: Trump's legal team and a number of Republicans have sought to use the trial to scrutinize Hunter Biden's position on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, arguing that the president had a legitimate reason to pressure Ukraine into investigating the Bidens.

Go deeperArrowFeb 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Manchin says he believes Hunter Biden is relevant impeachment witness

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he believes Hunter Biden is a relevant witness in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, adding that it could be an opportunity for Biden to clear himself.

The state of play: Senate Democrats and Republicans are jockeying over whether to call witnesses — and, if so, who would take the stand. Republicans want Biden to testify because of unproven allegations of corruption over his work with Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Go deeperArrowJan 29, 2020
Axios

Ernst says Trump's focus on Bidens in Ukraine could influence Iowa caucuses

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump's Senate impeachment trial has helped bring to light information about Joe and Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine and that this could influence how Democrats vote in the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

Why it matters: Biden seized on similar comments Ernst made to reporters last week, claiming that she "spilled the beans" by admitting that Trump's lawyers were using the impeachment trial to "smear" him. Democrats have also alleged that Trump's attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens were intended to help his election prospects, which Republicans have largely denied.

Go deeperArrowFeb 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy