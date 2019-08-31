Mass shooting near Odessa, Texas: What we know so far

At least 5 people are dead in shootings that took place on Saturday afternoon near Midland and Odessa, Texas, Odessa Police Chief Mike Gurke told a news conference.
The latest: Gurke said 21 civilians and 3 law enforcement officials were shot by a white male in his mid-30s. The Medical Center Health Systems CEO Russell Tippin told a news conference 14 victims were being treated in hospital. The shootings began when a Texas Department of Public Safety officer pulled a gold Honda over a routine traffic stop, Gerke said. The driver then randomly shot at motorists. At one point, he hijacked a white U.S. Postal Service van. The suspect was shot and killed.
- The situation is fluid and there is no confirmation of a second shooter, Gurke said. "We do believe we have the threat contained but I can’t be 1,000 percent sure of that," he said.
- Police have not released the names of the victims or the shooter.
- The gunman targeted motorists on Interstate 20 and Highway 191, which connects Midland to Odessa, per the New York Times.
- Tippin said the hospital and other places in the affected area went into lockdown as a safety precaution. The University of Texas Permian Basin campus was among those places.
- The Texas towns are approximately 20 miles apart and 300 miles west of Dallas.
What they're saying: President Trump tweeted that he had been briefed by Attorney General Bill Barr about the shootings and that the FBI and law enforcement was "fully engaged."
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement posted to Twitter, "The first lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa."
The big picture: This is the second mass shooting in Texas this month. On Aug. 3, a gunman opened fire near a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people. Police believe the suspect was targeting Latinos after investigations linked him to a racist screed speaking of a "Hispanic invasion" was posted online before the attack.
- El Paso Police Department tweeted a tribute on Saturday night after the West Texas mass shooting.
Editor's note: This story is developing. Check back for updates.