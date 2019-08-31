Mass shooting near Odessa, Texas: What we know so far

At least 5 people are dead in shootings that took place on Saturday afternoon near Midland and Odessa, Texas, Odessa Police Chief Mike Gurke told a news conference.

The latest: Gurke said 21 civilians and 3 law enforcement officials were shot by a white male in his mid-30s. The Medical Center Health Systems CEO Russell Tippin told a news conference 14 victims were being treated in hospital. The shootings began when a Texas Department of Public Safety officer pulled a gold Honda over a routine traffic stop, Gerke said. The driver then randomly shot at motorists. At one point, he hijacked a white U.S. Postal Service van. The suspect was shot and killed.