What they're saying:

Julián Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, tweeted, "My prayers are with our country and with West Texas tonight—not prayers that absolve us from inaction—but that we will each find the strength within us to act. To act boldly, swiftly, so that one day our grandchildren won’t believe the stories of what these days were like.

"I want to reach out to Republicans in the Senate, who refuse to act, who refuse to move on gun reform, and I want to ask them: What is the number? How many Americans are you willing to sacrifice to the NRA?"

Sen Elizabeth Warren tweeted, "I'm heartsick for the victims of this latest mass shooting in Odessa and Midland. We shouldn't have to live with this near daily fear and horror. We've already lost far too many to gun violence — Congress must act now."

Southbend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted, "Enough. Texas, my heart is with you. America, we must act."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates

Go deeper: Where 2020 Democrats stand on gun control