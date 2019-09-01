Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

After Texas shootings, 2020 Democrats push for gun control measures

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks during the 2020 Public Service Forum at UNLV on August 3, 2019 in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks during the 2020 Public Service Forum hosted in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidates joined fellow 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke in speaking of the need for gun control on Saturday following a second mass shooting in Texas in August.

"Don’t know what the motivation is, do not yet know the firearms that were used or how they acquired them, but we do know this is f**ked up. We do know that this has to stop in this country. There is no reason that we have to accept this as our fortune, as our future, as our fate, yet functionally right now we have. ... [Congress] will not even pass universal background checks or close those loopholes that allow people to buy a firearm when they should not be able to."
— Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke at an event in Fairfax Station, Virginia

What they're saying:

Julián Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, tweeted, "My prayers are with our country and with West Texas tonight—not prayers that absolve us from inaction—but that we will each find the strength within us to act. To act boldly, swiftly, so that one day our grandchildren won’t believe the stories of what these days were like.

"I want to reach out to Republicans in the Senate, who refuse to act, who refuse to move on gun reform, and I want to ask them: What is the number? How many Americans are you willing to sacrifice to the NRA?"

Sen Elizabeth Warren tweeted, "I'm heartsick for the victims of this latest mass shooting in Odessa and Midland. We shouldn't have to live with this near daily fear and horror. We've already lost far too many to gun violence — Congress must act now."

Southbend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted, "Enough. Texas, my heart is with you. America, we must act."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates

