Democratic presidential candidates joined fellow 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke in speaking of the need for gun control on Saturday following a second mass shooting in Texas in August.
"Don’t know what the motivation is, do not yet know the firearms that were used or how they acquired them, but we do know this is f**ked up. We do know that this has to stop in this country. There is no reason that we have to accept this as our fortune, as our future, as our fate, yet functionally right now we have. ... [Congress] will not even pass universal background checks or close those loopholes that allow people to buy a firearm when they should not be able to."— Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke at an event in Fairfax Station, Virginia