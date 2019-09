A slate of new Texas laws intended to loosen gun restrictions went into effect on Sunday, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The new measures, passed by Republican state legislators in the last session, became law 1 day after Texas' 2nd mass shooting in August. Texas has had 4 of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in U.S. modern history, according to CNN. The laws will make it easier to carry firearms in several places, including schools and churches.