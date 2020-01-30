Democrats like both Medicare for All and a public option

Data: Kaiser Family Foundation survey of 1,212 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 16–22, 2020. Margin of error ±3 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

While Democratic presidential candidates are deeply divided between Medicare for All and a public insurance option, Democratic voters seem to be cool with either one, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

The big picture: Sizeable majorities of both Democrats and independents in the Kaiser poll said they approve of a single national health insurance system, and larger majorities said they like the idea of a public program competing alongside private insurance.