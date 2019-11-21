Debate night: Democrats hold 5th debate in the Deep South

Climate Change:

Climate change is one of voters’ top concerns. Steyer and Biden faced off over the threat climate change currently poses.

Steyer: “ I’m the only person on this stage that will say climate is the Number One priority for me. Vice President Biden won't say it. Sen. Warren won't say it... I would declare a state of emergency on Day One.”

I’m the only person on this stage that will say climate is the Number One priority for me. Vice President Biden won't say it. Sen. Warren won't say it... I would declare a state of emergency on Day One.” Biden: “ I think it is the existential threat to humanity… while I was passing a first climate change bill and was, in fact a game-changer… [Steyer] was introducing more coal mines and produced more coal around the world.”

I think it is the existential threat to humanity… while I was passing a first climate change bill and was, in fact a game-changer… [Steyer] was introducing more coal mines and produced more coal around the world.” Steyer: "But Congress has never passed an important climate bill ever. This is a problem which continues to get worse. That's why I'm saying it's a state of emergency.”

Affordable Housing Crisis:

Millions of Americans are struggling to find affordable housing, especially in large metropolitan cities.

Steyer: “ We need to change policy, and we need to apply resources here to make sure that we build literally millions of new units.”

We need to change policy, and we need to apply resources here to make sure that we build literally millions of new units.” Warren: “ I’ve got a plan for 3.2 million houses units in America, those are housing units for working families, for the working poor, for the poor poor, for seniors who want to age in peace, for people with disabilities.”

I’ve got a plan for 3.2 million houses units in America, those are housing units for working families, for the working poor, for the poor poor, for seniors who want to age in peace, for people with disabilities.” Booker: “We're not talking about something going on all over America, which is gentrification and low-income families being moved further and further out, often compounding racial segregation.”

Childcare:

The candidates answered questions about how they plan to finance their childcare and paid parental leave plans.

Yang: “We need to have a freedom dividend in place from Day One. A $1,000 a month for every American adult. In many cases, it puts $2,000 a month into families' pockets so they could either pay for childcare or if they want stay home with the child.”

“We need to have a freedom dividend in place from Day One. A $1,000 a month for every American adult. In many cases, it puts $2,000 a month into families' pockets so they could either pay for childcare or if they want stay home with the child.” Klobuchar: “ We have an obligation as a party to be, yes, fiscally responsible, yes, think big but make sure we have people's backs and are honest with them about what we can pay for.”

We have an obligation as a party to be, yes, fiscally responsible, yes, think big but make sure we have people's backs and are honest with them about what we can pay for.” Harris: “What we are seeing in America today is the burden principally falls on women to do that work…A whole collection of the work I'm doing is focused on women and working women in America and therefore the injustice women in America are facing that therefore needs to be resolved and addressed.”

Prosecuting Trump:

Sanders and Biden answered questions about whether or not they could prosecute Trump for a criminal offense after he leaves the White House.

Biden: "I'd let [the Department of Justice] make their independent judgment. I would not dictate who should be prosecuted or who should be exonerated. That's not the role of the president of the United States. It's the attorney general of the United States."

"I'd let [the Department of Justice] make their independent judgment. I would not dictate who should be prosecuted or who should be exonerated. That's not the role of the president of the United States. It's the attorney general of the United States." Sanders: "I think Joe is right, that is a function of an independent Department of Justice. But my inclination is that the American people do believe that this president is in violation of the law."

Health Care:

Biden called for improvements to the Affordable Care Act, while Sanders and Warren push Medicare for All.

Warren: “And in the first hundred days, I want to bring in 135 million people into Medicare for All at no cost to them."

“And in the first hundred days, I want to bring in 135 million people into Medicare for All at no cost to them." Sanders: “ We don't have to tear down the system, but we do have to do what the American people want. And the American people understand today that the current health care system is not only cruel, it is dysfunctional.”

We don't have to tear down the system, but we do have to do what the American people want. And the American people understand today that the current health care system is not only cruel, it is dysfunctional.” Biden: “The vast majority of Democrats do not support Medicare for All. It couldn't pass the United States Senate right now with Democrats.”

Wealth Tax

Warren and Booker went back and forth over Warren's wealth tax plan.

Warren: “Regardless of party affiliation people understand across this country our government is working better and better for the billionaires, the rich and well-connected, and worse and worse for everyone else."

“Regardless of party affiliation people understand across this country our government is working better and better for the billionaires, the rich and well-connected, and worse and worse for everyone else." Booker: “ And I don't agree with the wealth tax the way that Elizabeth Warren puts it, but I agree we need to raise the estate tax. We need to tax capital gains as ordinary income.”

And I don't agree with the wealth tax the way that Elizabeth Warren puts it, but I agree we need to raise the estate tax. We need to tax capital gains as ordinary income.” Warren: "Let me tell you what we can do with that 2 cent tax wealth...we can invest in an entire generation's future."

"Let me tell you what we can do with that 2 cent tax wealth...we can invest in an entire generation's future." Booker: "But the tax we're putting forward right now, the wealth tax, I'm sorry it's cumbersome."

Impeachment

European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified before the House on Wednesday in one of the week's most-anticipated impeachment hearings.

What they're saying:

Warren: " We have to establish the principle. No one is above law. We have a constitutional responsibility."

We have to establish the principle. No one is above law. We have a constitutional responsibility." Klobuchar: " But let me make very clear that what this impeachment proceeding about is really our democracy at stake."

But let me make very clear that what this impeachment proceeding about is really our democracy at stake." Sanders: "Sadly, we have a president who's not only a pathological liar, he's likely the most corrupt president in the modern history of America. But we cannot simply be consumed by Donald Trump. Because if we are, you know what? We're going to lose the election."

"Sadly, we have a president who's not only a pathological liar, he's likely the most corrupt president in the modern history of America. But we cannot simply be consumed by Donald Trump. Because if we are, you know what? We're going to lose the election." Biden: “ I learned number one that Donald Trump doesn't want me to be the nominee. That's pretty clear. He held up aid to make sure that while at the same time innocent people are getting killed by Russian soldiers. And secondly, I found out that Vladimir Putin doesn't want me to be president.”

I learned number one that Donald Trump doesn't want me to be the nominee. That's pretty clear. He held up aid to make sure that while at the same time innocent people are getting killed by Russian soldiers. And secondly, I found out that Vladimir Putin doesn't want me to be president.” Harris: “We have a criminal living in the White House. And there is no question that in 2020 the biggest issue before us until we get to that tender moment is justice is on the ballot.”

