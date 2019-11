Though Biden did not name Warren explicitly, the former VP has aimed more criticism at the Massachusetts Senator as recent polling has shown the presidential candidates in a tight race. Biden spoke of an "elitism that working and middle class people do not share: 'We know best; you know nothing'. 'If you were only as smart as I am you would agree with me.’”

The big picture: Warren and Biden have recently highlighted a stark divide within the Democratic party. Warren's policies are largely regarded as some of the most progressive in the field, while Biden is mostly viewed as a moderate.

Biden argued in his post that the differences between the two 2020 candidates shouldn't be grounds of attacking his party identity.

"These kinds of attacks are a serious problem. They reflect an angry unyielding viewpoint that has crept into our politics ... It’s condescending to the millions of Democrats who have a different view," Biden wrote.

But, but, but: Biden argued he's the more radical of the two, stating in his post: "I believe I have proposed the most progressive, transformational ideas in this campaign — and I can get them done."

