Warren responds to Biden's effort on consumer bureau: Thanks, Obama

Former Vice President Joe Biden reminded Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during Tuesday night's debate that he wrangled the votes needed to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Warren's response: Thanks, Obama.
Biden: "I agreed with the great job she did, and I went on the floor and got you votes. I got votes for that bill. I convinced people to vote for it, so let's get those things straight too."
Warren: "I am deeply grateful to President Obama, who fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law, and I am deeply grateful to every single person who fought for it and who helped pass it into law."
