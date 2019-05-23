Where the 2020 presidential candidates stand on the Green New Deal

The Green New Deal resolution, introduced last month by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), is playing a major role in the 2020 White House contest by bringing climate change to the forefront of policy debates.

The big picture: The plan would vastly broaden the federal government’s role in cutting emissions and economic intervention. The non-binding blueprint is intended to serve as a call to arms, rather than strict policy proposal, calling for a 10-year mobilization to get the country on a rapid path toward a 100% carbon-free power system and, more broadly, a decarbonized economy.