Where the 2020 presidential candidates stand on the Green New Deal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey unveiled the Green New Deal
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) unvieled the Green New Deal resolution on Feb. 7. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Green New Deal resolution, introduced last month by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), is playing a major role in the 2020 White House contest by bringing climate change to the forefront of policy debates.

The big picture: The plan would vastly broaden the federal government’s role in cutting emissions and economic intervention. The non-binding blueprint is intended to serve as a call to arms, rather than strict policy proposal, calling for a 10-year mobilization to get the country on a rapid path toward a 100% carbon-free power system and, more broadly, a decarbonized economy.

Co-sponsors of the Green New Deal:

Supporters of the Green New Deal:

Supporters of the spirit of the Green New Deal:

  • Former Rep. John Delaney says people will have to pull carbon from the atmosphere and rapidly curb emissions to bypass the worst fates of climate change, per the Guardian. “I also want to solve the climate problem by getting us to net-zero by 2050," Delaney says, explaining that goal would require engaging direct air carbon capture.
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee: He has praised the Green New Deal for injecting urgency discussion and other aspects, but places more emphasis on the role of the private sector than some backers, writes Axios' Ben Geman.

Green New Deal opposition:

Other plans:

Not on board yet:

  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said she got into politics as an environmentalist, but told The View that she has "some concerns about the Green New Deal and the vagueness of the language."

Editor's note: This article has been updated to move Gillibrand and Klobuchar into the co-sponsors list and move Inslee into the supporters of the spirit category.

2020 election candidates