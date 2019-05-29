Want to impeach Trump

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.): "Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately."

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke: "There must be consequences, accountability, and justice. The only way to ensure that is to begin impeachment proceedings. As Mueller reiterates there were 'multiple, systemic efforts to interfere in our election,' Trump calls it a hoax. He invited these attacks, obstructed the investigation into them & told Putin there will be no consequences for launching a concerted attack on our political system."

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro: "Mueller made clear this morning that his investigation now lays at the feet of Congress. No one is above the law—Congress should begin an impeachment inquiry."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.): "Mueller’s statement makes clear what those who have read his report know: It is an impeachment referral, and it’s up to Congress to act. They should."

Warren's original call to impeach: "The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States."

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): "What Robert Mueller basically did was return an impeachment referral. Now it is up to Congress to hold this president accountable. We need to start impeachment proceedings. It's our constitutional obligation."

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.): "Mueller did his job. Now it’s time to do ours.

Impeachment hearings should begin tomorrow." He has accused Trump of obstructing justice — which the Mueller report did not confirm — and violating the constitution's emoluments clause.

Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam: "Based on what is available I believe the President should be placed under impeachment proceedings and let the weight of the full report carry out the justice the American people deserve."

Mixed messages

Former Vice President Joe Biden: Biden said that Congress would have "no alternative" but impeachment should President Trump attempt to block congressional investigations following up on details in the Mueller report. He said last year that he hoped congressional Democrats didn't move to impeach Trump, per Politico.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.): "If the House brings the impeachment proceedings before us, we will deal with them. ... What I will say is there are very disturbing things that would lead you to believe there’s obstruction of justice."

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg: “This is as close to an impeachment referral as you could get under the circumstances.” He believes the president has "made pretty clear he deserves impeachment,” but said he is "going to leave it to the House and Senate to figure that out."

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.): "I’m confident that he’s going to be removed, whether it’s by the voters in November 2020 or by Congress. We’re near the end of Donald Trump."

Before that, he said on MSNBC that impeachment is "a conversation we have to have as far as holding this president accountable," but when asked if that means he supports impeachment, he said: "I'm for bringing Bob Mueller in and see what the evidence is."

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper: "We have to really push for an un-redacted copy of the report that goes to Congress. I think Mr. Mueller should testify in front of Congress, and then we can see in gory detail and in high-contrast color more clearly what went on and make a decision about impeachment."

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.): "It is clear that the president tried and tried and tried to stop the Mueller investigation. Congress needs to get to the bottom of what's going on here. Impeachment should not be off the table."

Not currently supporting impeachment

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): "If for the next year, year and a half, all that the Congress is talking about is impeaching Trump and Trump, Trump, Trump and Mueller, Mueller, Mueller ... what I worry about is that works to Trump's advantage." Sanders emphasized the need for 2020 Democrats to talk about "issues that concern ordinary Americans," but believes Congress should continue to investigate Trump's conduct.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio): He does not currently support impeachment, stressing that the next step should be letting the Judiciary Committee take a closer look at the Mueller report's findings. He does believe that the president obstructed justice on multiple occasions, which the Mueller report did not confirm.

The bottom line: In a race that has been characterized by 2020 Democrats creating new litmus tests to measure themselves against Trump, calling for his impeachment looks to be a step too far for most candidates. Voter support for Trump's impeachment has also fallen 7 points since December, according to an SSRS-conducted CNN poll.

