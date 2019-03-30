Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

The 2020 candidates who have released their latest tax returns

Tom Steyer. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Personal financial disclosures have become a litmus test for Democratic 2020 hopefuls, as candidates link their tax disclosures with the long-standing fight to obtain President Trump’s tax returns.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Alexi McCammond: It will likely be politically toxic for any 2020 Democrat not to release their tax returns, since this is an example of how anything they demand of Trump they must do themselves. This is Democrats’ way of separating themselves from Trump, trying to get back to norms and pushing for transparency.

  • Yes, but: This trend could easily set up a situation in which all Democrats release their returns and Trump still won’t release his — and voters may not care.

The candidates who have released their taxes this cycle:

Go deeper: 2020 presidential election: Track which candidates are running

Editor's note: Kirsten Gillibrand and Jay Inslee have since dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

2020 election candidates