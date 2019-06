Why it matters: The trade war has been crippling for U.S. farmers. In April, it was reported the personal income of farmers in the United States had fallen by an annualized $11.8 billion between January and March — the biggest 1st quarter drop in 3 years.

The big picture: At the town hall, Ryan said the time's now right to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, in light of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation findings and comments.

Ryan discussed a range of other issues, such as changing the approach to tackling climate change so it's viewed as a "jobs program." He said he was against the Democratic 2020 ticket being an all-white, all-male affair, and he addressed the issue of gun violence in the United States.

