25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Backlash over "Cuties" leads to spike in Netflix cancellations

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

New data suggests that Netflix is facing high levels of churn, or consumers cancelling their subscriptions, in response to backlash around a French film called "Cuties," which director Maïmouna Doucouré says denounces the hyper-sexualization of young girls.

Why it matters: The backlash, which comes as critics allege the film in fact over-sexualizes young girls, isn't expected to have a lasting impact on the streamer, but it represents how much momentum the campaign against Netflix is picking up over this film especially as high-profile politicians have called for a boycott.

By the numbers: Subscription analytics company Antenna says it saw 5x the number of cancellations of Netflix in the past 5 days compared to the previous 30 days.

Catch up quick: The film does appear to be sexually suggestive in its marketing materials, but Netflix says it's meant to be social commentary against the sexualization of young children. The company pulled the artwork last month.

The big picture: Streamers have faced cancellations and backlash before for cancelling shows, or for putting ones up that people don't like.

  • For example, Netflix faced backlash from users last year over a Brazilian satire called The First Temptation of Christ that depicted Jesus as gay. The backlash at the time also called for users to cancel their Netflix subscriptions. Over 200,000 signed a change.org petition calling for the removal of the film from Netflix.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Homeland Security chief defies House subpoena to testify

Chad Wolf. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf defied a subpoena on Thursday to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee about worldwide threats to the U.S.

The big picture: The committee subpoenaed Wolf after he reneged on a commitment to testify on Sept. 8 and claimed it would be inappropriate to do so until he has been confirmed by the Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Breaking down Snowflake's massive IPO

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Snowflake on Wednesday went public in the largest software IPO of all time, and then kept running like the Energizer Bunny on speed. By the time it was over, the company was worth over $80 billion.

Background: Snowflake was founded in 2012 to build data warehousing and analytics services for other businesses — audaciously seeking to both compete with Amazon while also building on top of it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology

Behind Facebook's giant bet on hardware

Photos: Facebook

Facebook's foray into virtual and augmented reality, which it doubled down on this week, is a bet on where the future of online social interaction is heading. But even more important to Facebook, it's also a plan to make sure the company owns a big piece of whatever platform ultimately supplants the smartphone.

Why it matters: In the smartphone era, Facebook has found itself at the mercy of Apple and — to a lesser degree — Google and Android phone makers. The company doesn't want to see history repeat itself.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow