Republicans target Netflix over "Cuties"

Republican politicians are propelling a growing boycott of Netflix in response to the streamer debuting a French film called "Cuties," which denounces society's hyper-sexualization of young girls on social media.

The big picture: Conservatives are using the controversy over "Cuties" to target Netflix for its ties to Democrats, including its partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama.

Driving the news: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday asked the Justice Department to investigate whether the filmmakers "violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography," despite the fact that the film does not showcase any nudity of underage children.

"[I]t is likely that the filming of this movie created even more explicit and abusive scenes, and that pedophiles across the world in the future will manipulate and imitate this film in abusive ways," he wrote.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Cruz said, "Barack Obama makes a ton of money from Netflix and they are profiting, they are making money by selling the sexual exploitation of young kids."

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) tweeted that "Cuties" "appears to sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare," and said in a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings — demanding answers to a variety of questions by the end of this week — that the film "raises major questions of child safety."

Netflix has dismissed calls for a boycott. To Cruz's point, the film does appear to be sexually suggestive in its marketing materials, which show young girls scantily clad in dancing outfits and flirting with older boys. But the film, as Netflix notes, is meant to be social commentary against the sexualization of young children.

Netflix redesigned the movie's original poster from its February debut at Sundance to show the main characters — 11-year-old girls — in revealing dance poses, transforming the film's first impression for many American viewers. A side-by-side comparison in The Verge shows the girls fully dressed in the first version.

The company's stock was down Monday, after falling sharply the previous week after the film debuted.

Between the lines: Calls to boycott Netflix have grown louder in recent days, as more conservative voices.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called for "swift action" from the Justice Department.

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic presidential nominee, has also condemned the streamer and has called for its boycott.

A boycott petition to cancel Netflix subscriptions on change.org has garnered over 647,000 signatures in recent days.

What they're saying: “We need to protect our children. What I want to is to open people’s eyes on this issue and try to fix it,” filmmaker Maimouna Doucouré told Variety.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Editor's note: This story was updated after publishing to remove references to the QAnon conspiracy theory.