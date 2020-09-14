Updated 30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Republicans target Netflix over "Cuties"

Sen. Ted Cruz. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican politicians are propelling a growing boycott of Netflix in response to the streamer debuting a French film called "Cuties," which denounces society's hyper-sexualization of young girls on social media.

The big picture: Conservatives are using the controversy over "Cuties" to target Netflix for its ties to Democrats, including its partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama.

Driving the news: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday asked the Justice Department to investigate whether the filmmakers "violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography," despite the fact that the film does not showcase any nudity of underage children.

  • "[I]t is likely that the filming of this movie created even more explicit and abusive scenes, and that pedophiles across the world in the future will manipulate and imitate this film in abusive ways," he wrote.
  • In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Cruz said, "Barack Obama makes a ton of money from Netflix and they are profiting, they are making money by selling the sexual exploitation of young kids."
  • Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) tweeted that "Cuties" "appears to sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare," and said in a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings — demanding answers to a variety of questions by the end of this week — that the film "raises major questions of child safety."

Netflix has dismissed calls for a boycott. To Cruz's point, the film does appear to be sexually suggestive in its marketing materials, which show young girls scantily clad in dancing outfits and flirting with older boys. But the film, as Netflix notes, is meant to be social commentary against the sexualization of young children.

  • Netflix redesigned the movie's original poster from its February debut at Sundance to show the main characters — 11-year-old girls — in revealing dance poses, transforming the film's first impression for many American viewers. A side-by-side comparison in The Verge shows the girls fully dressed in the first version.
  • The company's stock was down Monday, after falling sharply the previous week after the film debuted.

Between the lines: Calls to boycott Netflix have grown louder in recent days, as more conservative voices.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called for "swift action" from the Justice Department.
  • Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic presidential nominee, has also condemned the streamer and has called for its boycott.
  • A boycott petition to cancel Netflix subscriptions on change.org has garnered over 647,000 signatures in recent days.

What they're saying: “We need to protect our children. What I want to is to open people’s eyes on this issue and try to fix it,” filmmaker Maimouna Doucouré told Variety.

  • Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Editor's note: This story was updated after publishing to remove references to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 29,127,436 — Total deaths: 925,749— Total recoveries: 19,678,118Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 6,539,483 — Total deaths: 194,339 — Total recoveries: 2,450,184 — Total tests: 88,831,535Map
  3. Health: Kids can and do transmit the virus to their household, CDC says — Timeline: The six months that changed everything.
  4. Politics: Bob Woodward says it wasn't Trump's idea to restrict travel from China — Why new stimulus talks are at a "dead end" — Democrats to probe Trump appointees who allegedly interfered with CDC reports.
  5. Education: Teachers union would support mandatory teacher vaccinations.
Teachers union would support teacher vaccination requirement

Randi Weingarten.Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

Randi Weingartren, president of the American Federation of Teachers, tells the Axios Re:Cap podcast that her union would support requiring in-school teachers to take a COVID-19 vaccine, once one has been approved and is readily available.

  • AFT represents 1.7 million members in over 3,000 local affiliates.

Her statement: "We would support that... Just like we have vaccines we require kids to take to be in school in normal times."

Newsom to Trump at wildfire event: "Climate change is real"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) pointedly told President Trump on Monday afternoon that climate change is "exacerbating" the wildfires currently ravaging the West Coast.

Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly insisted that the fires were "about forest management," while dismissing climate change. Newsom acknowledged to Trump that "we have not done justice on our forest management," but emphasized that climate change was making everything much worse. A number of politicians have criticized Trump and his administration for not properly addressing climate change.

