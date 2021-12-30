Omicron brings calls to pause cruise ships again

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Passengers wait for the Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas cruise ship to set sail on Christmas Eve in Bayonne, New Jersey. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Cruise lines are facing pressure to temporarily cease sailing as they grapple with the worst COVID outbreaks since they resumed trips in the summer.
Driving the news: The CDC on Thursday said all travelers should avoid cruises, no matter their vaccination status.
Why it matters: Cruise lines could be plunged back into crisis mode if they’re forced to hit pause or are limited to certain destinations.
- As of Thursday, 91 ships were facing CDC probes into COVID cases. It's the most since the agency allowed cruises to begin sailing again from U.S. ports in the summer, CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed confirmed.
- Disney, Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian are among those affected despite a mix of vaccine requirements and mask rules.
- "I feel like I just spent my past week at a superspreader event," 34-year-old passenger Ashley Peterson told the Washington Post after her ship, the Carnival Freedom, was turned away from a Caribbean port due to onboard infections.
Threat level: “Time for CDC & cruise lines to protect consumers & again pause—docking their ships,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said on Twitter. “Cruises are repeating recent history as petri dishes of COVID infection.”
State of play: The cruise industry called the new CDC travel advisory "perplexing."
- "No setting can be immune from this virus — however, it is also the case that cruise provides one of the highest levels of demonstrated mitigation against the virus," Bari Golin-Blaugrund, spokesperson for the Cruise Lines International Association, said in a statement.
- "Cruise ships offer a highly controlled environment with science-backed measures, known testing and vaccination levels far above other venues or modes of transportation and travel, and significantly lower incidence rates than land."
What's next: As omicron spreads, cruise ships may be forced to impose more restrictions or pause sailing.