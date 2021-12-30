Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

CDC: Avoid cruise ships regardless of COVID vaccination status

Erin Doherty

Photo: Richard Tribou/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The CDC said Thursday that passengers should "avoid cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status," citing an increased threat of COVID-19.

Driving the news: The CDC raised its travel health notice to the highest level on Thursday, saying "COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships," adding that the chance of getting the virus onboard is "very high."

  • The CDC added that individuals who travel on a cruise ship should be fully vaccinated and get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after it, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms.

The big picture: The health notice comes as a surge of COVID-19 cases, likely driven by the Omicron variant, batters the cruise industry.

  • As of Thursday, the CDC said it was actively investigating or observing 91 cruise ships with COVID-19 outbreaks on board.
  • An additional three ships are being monitored due to reported coronavirus infections, according to the CDC's update.

What they're saying: "The decision by the CDC to raise the travel level for cruise is particularly perplexing considering that cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very slim minority of the total population onboard," the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said in a statement.

  • "While we are disappointed and disagree with the decision to single out the cruise industry ... CLIA and our ocean-going cruise line members remain committed to working collaboratively with the CDC in the interest of public health and safety."

Go deeper: Omicron brings calls to pause cruise ships again

Go deeper

Yacob ReyesErin Doherty
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

88 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks

The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. Photo: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said it is actively investigating or observing 88 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: Child hospitalizations "avoidable" with COVID vaccine — 88 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks — Rapid test companies lobby for Medicare coverage.
  2. Politics: More than 200 Marines removed for defying vaccine mandate — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation — "We have more work to do" on testing capacity, Biden says.
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says.
  5. World: COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake" — Paris mandates outdoor mask wearing amid surge — India authorizes 2 vaccines.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kierra Frazier
19 hours ago - Health

COVAX head: Focusing solely on COVID boosters is a "dangerous mistake"

Gavi alliance CEO Dr. Seth Berkley in 2016. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Seth Berkley, CEO of the Gavi vaccine alliance and head of the global COVAX initiative, wrote in Buzzfeed on Wednesday that focusing on COVID-19 booster shots alone to combat the recent wave of cases is a "dangerous mistake."

Driving the news: Berkley's op-ed comes at a time when the Omicron variant is spreading extremely quickly — even among vaccinated people — and represents a majority of COVID-19 cases right now — 58.6%, according to the CDC.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow