U.S. braces for imminent "viral blizzard"

Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. is facing an imminent COVID-19 "viral blizzard," infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm told CNN Thursday.

What they're saying: "In the next three to eight weeks, we're going to see millions of Americans are going to be infected with this virus, and that will be overlaid on top of Delta," said Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

The latest:

  • Omicron study: Vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm, as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V, provided little or no protection against the Omicron variant in a new study.
  • Biden's warning: President Biden warned unvaccinated Americans that the Omicron variant will start to spread more rapidly in the U.S. if they do not receive their shots soon.
  • Health care's breaking point: New waves of infections are crashing into a health care system whose workers are at a breaking point — if not already past it.
  • NYC on alert: New York City — America's original pandemic epicenter — is displaying warning signs of yet another drastic surge of the virus, this time likely driven by the Omicron variant.
  • Grip tightens on sports world: COVID continues to rip through professional sports at an alarming rate, prompting leagues around the world to update protocols, limit fan capacity, postpone games and consider temporary shutdowns.
  • Reinfection risk: A new study shows that having had COVID-19 offers little protection against the Omicron variant, Bloomberg reports.
  • Omicron dashboard

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

New York City braces for another coronavirus surge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New York City — America's original pandemic epicenter — is displaying warning signs of yet another drastic surge of the virus, this time likely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Given how quickly the variant appears to spread, New York's experience is likely going to soon be replicated around the country. But this time, the city has the benefit of an above-average vaccination rate to help it avoid becoming a worst-case scenario.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kierra Frazier
15 hours ago - Health

Biden warns of "winter of severe illness" for unvaccinated Americans

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden warned unvaccinated Americans on Thursday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant will start to spread more rapidly in the U.S. if they do not receive their shots soon.

Driving the news: Research shows that Omicron is spreading extremely quickly, even among vaccinated people, though experts expect COVID-19 vaccines to protect against severe disease. Researchers estimate that it takes two to three days for the number of Omicron cases to double, per Axios' Caitlin Owens.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
16 hours ago - World

U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Axios Visuals 

It's beginning to look a lot like an Omicron winter wave.

Zoom in: The U.K. recorded a record-high 88,376 cases Thursday, continuing a sharp upward trajectory over the past four days that appears to be driven by the new variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

