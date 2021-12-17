New York City braces for another coronavirus surge

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
New York City — America's original pandemic epicenter — is displaying warning signs of yet another drastic surge of the virus, this time likely driven by the Omicron variant.
Why it matters: Given how quickly the variant appears to spread, New York's experience is likely going to soon be replicated around the country. But this time, the city has the benefit of an above-average vaccination rate to help it avoid becoming a worst-case scenario.
State of play: The citywide case rate is spiking, particularly in Staten Island and Manhattan. Two-thirds of Staten Island residents and 78% of Manhattanites are fully vaccinated.
- "Omicron is here in NYC and spreading quickly. We’re seeing a surge of #COVID19 cases ahead of the holidays – the 7-day average for new cases has tripled in the last month," health commissioner Dave Chokshi tweeted yesterday.
- Hospitalizations are also on the rise, and the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive doubled in three days.
- Restaurants are shutting down, colleges have axed events and several Broadway shows have been canceled.
- CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has said that New York and New Jersey are detecting Omicron cases at a much higher rate than the U.S. average.
Yes, but: Omicron could cause massive caseloads in NYC and drive up hospitalization rates, but the city's above-average vaccination rate will ultimately blunt the wave's impact.
- Emerging data has found that two doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines don't work very well at preventing Omicron infection, but are still protective against severe disease.
- That means the unvaccinated — and thus places with low vaccination rates — are still at the highest risk.
Between the lines: Other cities could very well be seeing similar Omicron surges that aren't yet reflected in the data. Cases are rising across the country, particularly in the Northeast.
- But that's been true for weeks, driven by the Delta variant. Omicron is poised to turbocharge this growth.
What we're watching: All of this is likely just the beginning of the Omicron effect.
- Regardless of what politicians do, life can't go on as normal in the face of massive virus outbreaks, although Americans will inevitably have different risk tolerances over the coming weeks.