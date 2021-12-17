Sign up for our daily briefing

New York City braces for another coronavirus surge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New York City — America's original pandemic epicenter — is displaying warning signs of yet another drastic surge of the virus, this time likely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Given how quickly the variant appears to spread, New York's experience is likely going to soon be replicated around the country. But this time, the city has the benefit of an above-average vaccination rate to help it avoid becoming a worst-case scenario.

State of play: The citywide case rate is spiking, particularly in Staten Island and Manhattan. Two-thirds of Staten Island residents and 78% of Manhattanites are fully vaccinated.

  • "Omicron is here in NYC and spreading quickly. We’re seeing a surge of #COVID19 cases ahead of the holidays – the 7-day average for new cases has tripled in the last month," health commissioner Dave Chokshi tweeted yesterday.
  • Hospitalizations are also on the rise, and the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive doubled in three days.
  • Restaurants are shutting down, colleges have axed events and several Broadway shows have been canceled.
  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has said that New York and New Jersey are detecting Omicron cases at a much higher rate than the U.S. average.

Yes, but: Omicron could cause massive caseloads in NYC and drive up hospitalization rates, but the city's above-average vaccination rate will ultimately blunt the wave's impact.

  • Emerging data has found that two doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines don't work very well at preventing Omicron infection, but are still protective against severe disease.
  • That means the unvaccinated — and thus places with low vaccination rates — are still at the highest risk.

Between the lines: Other cities could very well be seeing similar Omicron surges that aren't yet reflected in the data. Cases are rising across the country, particularly in the Northeast.

  • But that's been true for weeks, driven by the Delta variant. Omicron is poised to turbocharge this growth.

What we're watching: All of this is likely just the beginning of the Omicron effect.

  • Regardless of what politicians do, life can't go on as normal in the face of massive virus outbreaks, although Americans will inevitably have different risk tolerances over the coming weeks.

Kierra Frazier
9 hours ago - Health

Biden warns of "winter of severe illness" for unvaccinated Americans

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden warned unvaccinated Americans on Thursday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant will start to spread more rapidly in the U.S. if they do not receive their shots soon.

Driving the news: Research shows that Omicron is spreading extremely quickly, even among vaccinated people, though experts expect COVID-19 vaccines to protect against severe disease. Researchers estimate that it takes two to three days for the number of Omicron cases to double, per Axios' Caitlin Owens.

Dave Lawler
10 hours ago - World

U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Axios Visuals 

It's beginning to look a lot like an Omicron winter wave.

Zoom in: The U.K. recorded a record-high 88,376 cases Thursday, continuing a sharp upward trajectory over the past four days that appears to be driven by the new variant.

Caitlin Owens
Dec 16, 2021 - Health

Booster mandates begin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Businesses, employers and universities are taking the data into their own hands and requiring booster coronavirus shots.

Why it matters: Three shots work better than two at preventing infection, especially against the Omicron variant. But competing definitions of "fully vaccinated" based on where you live or work will inevitably confuse people.

