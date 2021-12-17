Sign up for our daily briefing

COVID's grip tightens on sports world

The Canadiens played without fans last night. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

COVID continues to rip through professional sports at an alarming rate, prompting leagues around the world to update protocols, limit fan capacity, postpone games and consider temporary shutdowns.

State of play: As of Thursday evening, 60 NHL players had entered protocols in a four-day span and 52 NBA players had entered protocols in December.

  • In the NFL, the Rams, Browns and Washington alone combined for 67 players in protocols.
  • The Canadiens-Flyers game had no fans at the request of Quebec public health officials a day after Ontario limited capacity at all large venues to 50%.
  • 13 men's and women's college hoops games and six Premier League matches have been canceled or postponed between Thursday and Sunday.

The big picture: Leagues are implementing enhanced protocols aiming both to stop the spread (masking, distancing) and get asymptomatic, vaccinated players back sooner, but it's beginning to feel like a leaky bucket.

  • The good news is that a majority of these players aren't getting terribly sick.
  • The bad news is that, similar to March 2020, leagues may soon err on the side of caution and temporarily shut down so they can come up with a new plan that makes sense for this stage of the pandemic. Some Premier League clubs are already pushing for that option.

The bottom line: On Tuesday, I wrote that "COVID is affecting the sports world in ways not seen since before the vaccine became widely available." I wish I hadn't been this right.

Yacob Reyes
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NFL adjusts COVID protocols amid increase in cases

NFL logo. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The National Football League announced Thursday that it would adjust its coronavirus protocols to "address the increase" in cases and in response to the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The league's announcement comes on the heels of a massive outbreak with more than three dozen players placed on the league’s COVID-19 list, according to AP.

Axios
18 hours ago - Health

CDC committee recommends saying mRNA COVID vaccines 'preferred' over J&J shots

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine awaits administration at a vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California on December 15, 2021. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

A key U.S. CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend calling mRNA vaccines the preferred COVID vaccine option over Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for adults due to concerns over increase risk for blood clots.

Driving the news: The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was considering new data from the Johnson & Johnson about how often a rare, but severe blood clot linked to their vaccine occurs.

Dave Lawler
15 hours ago - World

U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Axios Visuals 

It's beginning to look a lot like an Omicron winter wave.

Zoom in: The U.K. recorded a record-high 88,376 cases Thursday, continuing a sharp upward trajectory over the past four days that appears to be driven by the new variant.

