Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron

A patient receives the Sputnik Light vaccine during a home vaccination visit in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinopharm, as well as the Russian-made Sputnik V, were found to provide little or no protection against the newly emerging Omicron variant, according to a study out this week.

Driving the news: The study, which was published as a preprint and isn't yet peer-reviewed, found that just three out of 13 people who were fully vaccinated with China's Sinopharm vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against Omicron.

  • One out of 12 people with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine exhibited neutralizing antibodies.
  • None of the 11 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine revealed protection, per the study conducted by researchers at the University of Washington and Swiss drugmaker Humabs Biomed SA.
  • The study also found that the best protection against Omicron appears to come from both having a prior COVID-19 infection and two doses of a Pfizer vaccine.

The big picture: The study comes as COVID cases are surging around the globe, appearing to be driven by the new variant.

  • Emerging data has found that two doses of Pfizer's vaccine are only marginally effective at preventing Omicron infection, and that booster shots are much more effective, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
19 hours ago - Science

How the little-known B and T cells can protect against COVID variants

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The body's long-term immune responses help to defend against emerging coronavirus variants even as antibody immunity is waning in people who are vaccinated or who've had prior COVID-19 infections.

The big picture: Variants are testing the success of the COVID-19 vaccines, as antibody levels typically drop after peaking from infection or vaccination.

Axios
20 hours ago - Health

CDC committee recommends saying mRNA COVID vaccines 'preferred' over J&J shots

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine awaits administration at a vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California on December 15, 2021. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

A key U.S. CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend calling mRNA vaccines the preferred COVID vaccine option over Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for adults due to concerns over increase risk for blood clots.

Driving the news: The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was considering new data from the Johnson & Johnson about how often a rare, but severe blood clot linked to their vaccine occurs.

Dave Lawler
16 hours ago - World

U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Axios Visuals 

It's beginning to look a lot like an Omicron winter wave.

Zoom in: The U.K. recorded a record-high 88,376 cases Thursday, continuing a sharp upward trajectory over the past four days that appears to be driven by the new variant.

