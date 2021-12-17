Sign up for our daily briefing

2021-12-17

U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Axios Visuals 

It's beginning to look a lot like an Omicron winter wave.

Zoom in: The U.K. recorded a record-high 88,376 cases Thursday, continuing a sharp upward trajectory over the past four days that appears to be driven by the new variant.

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson is caught between his scientific advisers, who are issuing increasingly dire warnings, and Conservative backbenchers who resist any additional restrictions.
  • France announced restrictions on travel from the U.K. earlier Thursday, though such steps appear increasingly futile. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said Omicron is likely to be the dominant strain across the continent by mid-January.
  • The U.K. is ramping up its booster program, which has already seen 43% of over-12s get a third shot (more than double the rate in the U.S.).

What to watch: Experts continue to hope infections from Omicron tend to be milder than from the Delta variant. The data paints a mixed picture.

  • Vaccines appear significantly less effective at preventing infection from Omicron, but still by far the best protection against hospitalization and death.

More pandemic headlines:

  • South Korea announced new measures Thursday to combat a surge in cases. Bars will have to close at 9pm and gatherings will be limited to four people. In an unprecedented step, teens will have to be vaccinated to access public buildings.
  • Vaccine passports drive up vaccinations, a new study confirms.
  • The variant is hitting the sports world hard.

Go deeper

Kierra Frazier
4 hours ago - World

France to restrict travel from Britain

Photo: Thierry Thorel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

France on Thursday announced restrictions on travel from Britain as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads rapidly in European countries, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The ban on nonessential travel, set to take place midnight on Friday, comes as the Omicron variant spreads quickly across the world, including among vaccinated people, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
15 hours ago - Health

COVID cases rising with Christmas — and Omicron — around the corner

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are climbing across the U.S., ahead of a busy holiday week that will likely help the virus spread even more.

By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 122,000 new cases per day — a slight increase over the past week, but a 41% spike over the past two weeks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
15 hours ago - Health

Booster mandates begin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Businesses, employers and universities are taking the data into their own hands and requiring booster coronavirus shots.

Why it matters: Three shots work better than two at preventing infection, especially against the Omicron variant. But competing definitions of "fully vaccinated" based on where you live or work will inevitably confuse people.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow