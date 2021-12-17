Sign up for our daily briefing

Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point

Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New waves of COVID infections are crashing into a health care system whose workers are at a breaking point — if not already past it.

Why it matters: Hospital workers have had little relief from COVID over the past two years. And that burned-out, dispirited workforce is again being overwhelmed by surges from Delta, while facing the specter of yet another wave from Omicron.

"We're facing a national emergency," said Rick Pollack, CEO of the American Hospital Association.

  • "Just think about it: when America shut down, our folks stepped up and they continued to do that," Pollack told Axios. "And for two years now, they've been going absolutely full throttle."
  • In Kentucky, officials say hospitals have been so overrun in recent months, there have been days hospitals haven't had the bandwidth to help incoming patients, or even find places to transfer them.
  • Describing one particularly tough day, one chief medical officer in the state told Bloomberg : “Five people died that day and that’s what saved us."

State of play: The sheer volume of work facing doctors and nurses is taxing enough, as is the length of time they've spent in crisis mode. But the problems go even deeper.

  • Many have struggled with the emotional weight of seeing so many patients become severely ill or die, as well as demoralization from knowing many of those deaths could have been prevented with vaccination.
  • As hospitals struggle to address overwork and fatigue, many have brought in travel nurses, who are sometimes paid two or three times more than staff nurses. That has led to hard feelings and high turnover.
  • There's also rising concern about the increased health risks workers are again facing with the Omicron variant.
  • And with some emergency departments and inpatient units at or near capacity, patients are growing angry over the backlogs.

What they're saying: "Patients are completely understandably frustrated and often angry. But that’s led to uncivil and, frankly, disrespectful behavior toward our staff, kind of like what’s being reported in airline passengers," said Frank McGeorge, who is an emergency medicine doctor at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit and also a reporter for WDIV-TV.

  • "Everyone is doing their best in really draining circumstances and we’re pleading for a little kindness," McGeorge said.

The big picture: This is a problem around the globe. Earlier this week, the Telegraph reported some "traumatized NHS staff" in the U.K. said they wouldn't go back to COVID wards as cases began to surge from Omicron.

  • In a French hospital, Reuters reports morale is low and large numbers of workers are on sick leave or have quit.
  • Speaking about the "exhausted" health care workforce in Trinidad and Tobago, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the health system has been trying to rotate staff, give days off and provide psychological counseling. "All of that is not enough," Deyalsingh said, according to the Daily Express.

The bottom line: In the long run, Pollack said, the health care system needs more workers, which will require policy changes like loan forgiveness and new care models.

  • But the most immediate fix for hospitals' capacity issues would be to get everyone vaccinated and boosted, Pollack said. "The care in our hospitals is safe. But our ability to provide it is really threatened."

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — COVID cases rising with Christmas and Omicron around the corner — How the little-known B and T cells can protect against COVID variants
  2. Vaccines: More than 100 Marines booted for refusing the COVID vaccine — CDC committee recommends saying mRNA COVID vaccines 'preferred' over J&J shots— Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays
  3. States: Colorado governor says "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's vaccine mandate for health care workers.
  4. World: EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January — Vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Kierra Frazier
9 hours ago - Health

Biden warns of "winter of severe illness" for unvaccinated Americans

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden warned unvaccinated Americans on Thursday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant will start to spread more rapidly in the U.S. if they do not receive their shots soon.

Driving the news: Research shows that Omicron is spreading extremely quickly, even among vaccinated people, though experts expect COVID-19 vaccines to protect against severe disease. Researchers estimate that it takes two to three days for the number of Omicron cases to double, per Axios' Caitlin Owens.

Kierra Frazier
13 hours ago - World

France to restrict travel from Britain

Photo: Thierry Thorel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

France on Thursday announced restrictions on travel from Britain as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads rapidly in European countries, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The ban on nonessential travel, set to take place midnight on Friday, comes as the Omicron variant spreads quickly across the world, including among vaccinated people, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

