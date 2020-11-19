Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

New Zealand uses science to avoid coronavirus lockdown

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at an Auckland mall, on the eve of her Labour Party's Oct. 17 election win — a vote of confidence in her handling of the pandemic. She lifted domestic restrictions last month after modeling showed the second Auckland outbreak was elimated. Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The World Health Organization praised New Zealand on Thursday for its "unique," targeted modeling technology and rapid COVID-19 genome sequencing that's seen the country avoid a lockdown despite having four current community cases.

Why it matters: Coronavirus restrictions are growing across the U.S. and Europe, while NZ neighbor South Australia is under a strict lockdown. Geneticist Mike Bunce told Axios that genomic sequencing was "key" to the NZ government's decision not to reimpose restrictions beyond a mask mandate for some travel, effective Thursday.

  • Mathematical and hypothetical modeling that can predict down to the suburb where the virus might spread is helping the Health Ministry "prioritise areas for focus in the public health response to cases and clusters," said NZ Public Health Director Caroline McElnay in an emailed statement.
  • The WHO said in a statement to Axios that whole genome sequencing has been an effective approach in assisting with contact tracing in several countries. NZ using it "may not be unique but combining it with their recently developed modeling data system is, and it appears at this stage to be part of an effective approach to helping reduce and control community transmission.
"It is encouraging to see such technologies and approaches being brought together, and this may be a stimulus for the development and implementation of more effective contact tracing methods to control COVID-19."

Driving the news: The Institute of Environmental Science and Research's (ESR) rapid genomic sequencing has linked all of New Zealand's current cases to an Auckland quarantine hotel for residents newly returned from abroad.

  • Virologist Jemma Geoghegan, who leads this sequencing drive, noted to Axios in an interview that Te Pūnaha Matatini's model "can estimate how big the likely cluster might be if you detect one community case."
  • "That's revised when the genomes are linked because it's likely there are only a few transitions in cases between the worker in this community case," said the University of Otago lecturer.
  • In the most recent community case, the "genomes were identical," indicating it's limited, so Auckland could avoid a lockdown.

Worth noting: Steve Simms, who owns Birkenhead Brewing Company in Auckland said in an interview he's amazed by how fast the government is "using the scientists' knowledge to keep the economy going without major disruption" — noting his firm's takings are "way, way up on last year."

  • That's despite the government imposing one of the world's toughest lockdowns earlier this year and less severe restrictions after an August outbreak contained to Auckland, which saw his business limited to takeaway and deliveries. Government subsidies helped, Simms said.

The big picture: The government has this year provided the ESR sequencing program with NZ$600,000 (U.S.$416,000) and allocated $1.5 million to Te Pūnaha Matatini for its modeling and toward supporting other projects, including genomic work.

  • Both areas of research have been instrumental in the government's pandemic response, along with a strict border policy, managed quarantine of returning NZ travelers, who stay in hotels for two weeks, extensive testing and contact-tracing.
  • Viral PCR tests designed off the genome are "at the heart of our elimination and surveillance strategy," said Bunce, who is the Environmental Protection Authority's chief scientist and author of a report on COVID-19 genomics.

By the numbers: 60 of New Zealand's 64 COVID-19 cases are returned travelers in managed quarantine.

For the record: The mask mandate applies to all people flying in New Zealand and on public transport in Auckland, where the latest outbreak is located.

Go deeper

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
12 hours ago - Health

The pandemic is as bad as it's ever been

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

No state in America could clear the threshold right now to safely allow indoor gatherings.

The big picture: This is bad as the pandemic has ever been — the most cases, the most explosive growth and the greatest strain on hospitals. If businesses were closed right now, it would not be safe to reopen them. And holiday travel will be risky no matter where you’re coming from or where you’re going.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
10 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus testing is becoming overwhelmed again

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Americans are once again waiting in long lines for coronavirus tests — sometimes being turned away — and then waiting several days for their test results, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: This makes it much harder to know who has the virus and thus stop its spread, especially as the holidays approach. The longer someone has to wait for test results, the less likely it is that they'll remain in isolation until they receive them.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
12 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus vaccines' surprising effectiveness

Data: CDC, Moderna and Pfizer; Note: Flu vaccine based on yearly average from 2009-2019. Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccine efficacy based on early clinical trial data. Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The leading coronavirus vaccines are shaping up to be on par with some of the most effective vaccines in medicine.

Why it matters: Vaccines with efficacy rates of about 95% — which both Pfizer and Moderna say they've achieved — will be more powerful weapons against the coronavirus than many experts had anticipated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow