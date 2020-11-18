Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

South Australia to enter strict "circuit breaker" lockdown

People queuing at to enter a grocery story in Adelaide, South Australia, on Wednesday ahead of the midnight lockdown. Photo: Kelly Barnes/Getty Images

South Australia will enter a "circuit breaker" lockdown overnight in an attempt to quash a fresh COVID-19 outbreak, state Premier Steven Marshall announced Wednesday, saying: "We are going hard and we are going early. Time is of the essence."

The big picture: 36 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed since the first community case for six months was detected in state capital Adelaide Sunday. All schools, construction, bars and eateries must close for six days from midnight. Only one person per household can leave home each day and exercise outside is prohibited under the rules. Regional travel and fast food delivery are both banned.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
19 hours ago - Health

More good news as the coronavirus crisis deepens

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

We're living in a pandemic split screen: There are now two coronavirus vaccines in the late stage of development that appear to be highly effective. But the first Americans will likely receive them against a backdrop of yet-to-be-seen pandemic horrors.

Why it matters: The end of the pandemic is increasingly in sight. But today's case counts all but ensure that the U.S. won't make it there without the nightmare scenario of overrun health systems all across the country.

Courtenay Brown
18 hours ago - Economy & Business

Vaccine hopes are powering Wall Street

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Here’s one thing Wall Street investors can say that other Americans can’t: Things are looking really good.

Why it matters: The backdrop is the worst rate of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began. But that’s no match for a prospective vaccine down the line, which adds to already favorable conditions for investors.

Andrew Witherspoon
20 hours ago - Health

COVID cases are peaking now in most of the country

Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

While some parts of the country endured high rates of coronavirus infection in the spring and summer, most of the country is experiencing the worst of it right now.

By the numbers: Most American counties — 58% of them — have seen the peak of their coronavirus infections this month, and 76% of counties have peaked at some point in the fall.

