South Australia will enter a "circuit breaker" lockdown overnight in an attempt to quash a fresh COVID-19 outbreak, state Premier Steven Marshall announced Wednesday, saying: "We are going hard and we are going early. Time is of the essence."

The big picture: 36 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed since the first community case for six months was detected in state capital Adelaide Sunday. All schools, construction, bars and eateries must close for six days from midnight. Only one person per household can leave home each day and exercise outside is prohibited under the rules. Regional travel and fast food delivery are both banned.

Go deeper: Australian city Melbourne to exit one of world's longest lockdowns