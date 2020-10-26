Updated 30 mins ago - World

Australian city Melbourne to exit one of world's longest lockdowns

People socially distance at St Kilda beach in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Coronavirus restrictions in Victoria will ease and state capital Melbourne's lockdown will end after officials recorded Monday no new cases for the first time in 139 days, state Premier Dan Andrews announced.

Why it matters: The state has been the epicenter of Australia's pandemic and Melbourne has endured one of the world's longest lockdowns.

The big picture: Victorians spent some four months under restrictions like elsewhere in Australia from late March. Other states and territories lifted restrictions as cases plummeted to single digits or zero. But infections in Victoria surged, and more restrictions were placed on the state in July.

Of note: Melbourne's lockdown was met with criticism by some in Australia's business community and by Prime Minister Scott Morrison who expressed in a statement on Sunday his "profound disappointment" that the restrictions were still in place.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the lockdown restrictions and further context.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
11 hours ago - Health

Italy tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds a press conference on Oct. 25 in Rome. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new coronavirus restrictions on Sunday that require face coverings be worn outdoors and mandate bars and restaurants close early.

Why it matters: Nearly 20,000 new cases were recorded in Italy on Saturday alone, per data from Johns Hopkins. COVID-19 infections began spiking dramatically in early October, after the country suppressed its first wave over the summer.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
14 hours ago - World

Spain declares new state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

Photo: Gabriel Bouts/AFP via Getty Image

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Sunday announced a new state of emergency that imposes a curfew in an effort to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases.

Driving the news: The mandate comes less than a week after Spain became the first nation in Western Europe to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated Oct 20, 2020 - World

In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

A closed-down pub in Dublin on Oct. 19. Under Ireland's new six-week-longh measures, taking effect at midnight on Oct. 21, most must stores close, home visits will be banned and a three-mile travel limit will be imposed for exercise.

The Republic of Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced Monday evening the country would this week return to its highest level of lockdown restrictions.

The big picture: Restrictions are returning across Europe as the continent faces a second coronavirus wave. Several countries have imposed regional lockdowns, but Ireland is the first to return to a full nationwide lockdown. Take a look at what's happening, in photos.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow