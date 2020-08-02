Australia's Victoria declares state of disaster as coronavirus cases soar

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews leaves a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, where he said; "We must go harder. It's the only way we'll get to the other side of this." Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Victoria's premier declared a state of disaster and imposed fresh lockdown measures Sunday, as coronavirus cases continued to surge in Australia's second-most populous state.
The big picture: Victorian Premier Dan Andrews told a briefing 671 new cases were recorded overnight, as he announced state capital Melbourne will from Sunday night go on a curfew imposed by police and soldiers 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Only one person per household can shop for essential items within a 3.1-mile radius once per day in the city, he said. Australia looked set to suppress COVID-19 in May and most other states continue to report a low number of or no infections. But Victoria has been grappling with a spike in cases in recent weeks.