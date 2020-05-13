1 hour ago - World

Australia and New Zealand reopen after coronavirus cases plummet

Data: Government health departments, Johns Hopkins, The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Australia and New Zealand are reopening their economies from coronavirus constraints and are on track share a "COVID-safe travel zone" within weeks.

Why it matters: New Zealand is ending some of the world's toughest lockdown measures this week, after eliminating community spread. Australia is on course to suppress the virus and remove all domestic restrictions by July.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speak at a news conference on Feb. 28 in Sydney. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

What they're saying: "If we wish to reclaim the ground we have lost, we cannot be too timid," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on May 8, announcing a three-step plan to reopen the economy "in a COVID-safe way."

  • "We went hard and we went early. We got control of the virus, and now we're in a position where we can safely step out of those controls and open our economy back up," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on May 11.

What's happening: Australian retail re-started on May 4 and school resumed May 8 following weeks of single-digit or zero daily cases.

  • On May 13 New Zealand starts a monthlong gradual relaxation of restrictions, with retailers and restaurants among the first to reopen.

Between the lines: Conservative Morrison and progressive Ardern are drawing on the two countries' close economic and diplomatic ties to develop plans that benefit both nations.

  • A priority is reopening borders to each other within six weeks, said Shaun Hendy, who heads a scientific body advising the New Zealand government.
  • A Kiwi rugby team is in quarantine in Australia as the test case. The season resumes May 28.
  • The "travel bubble" could expand to coronavirus-free South Pacific island nations in July, but borders won't fully reopen for some time, Hendy said.

By the numbers: In Australia, COVID-19 has killed 97 people and infected more than 6,900, with over 855,000 of the population of 25.6 million tested.

The big picture: Australia introduced restrictions on March 23 and New Zealand entered the highest tier of a four-level lockdown two days later.

Threat level: Australia’s Treasury forecasts restrictions would cause unemployment to double to 10% and the economy to shrink 10% in Q2.

Situational awareness: "The U.S. is talking about opening up, and from our perspective, we would say that’s far too early," Hendy said. "We're going to be doing it with the luxury of just a handful of cases that we can very much link."

  • Hendy attributes their success to testing capacity, contact-tracing and getting "on top of the disease before you unlock."
  • "Then you won’t have to put your economy at risk by having to lock down again or simply having the disease do damage to your economy," Hendy said.

The bottom line: Allen Cheng, an epidemiology professor at Melbourne's Monash University, told Axios while the measures worked, the issue now is "how to maintain sustainable suppression while mitigating all the social and economic damage that lockdowns have caused."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported 26 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 119, with more than 10,960 infections confirmed Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 291,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 232,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

As NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned during Senate testimony Tuesday that "consequences could be really serious" for states and cities that reopen without meeting federal guidelines, the U.S. novel coronavirus death toll continued to climb.

By the numbers: The virus has killed more than 82,300 people in the U.S. and over 1.3 million have tested positive for the virus. More than 230,200 have recovered and over 9.6 million tests have been conducted as of Tuesday night.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health

High-risk states are seeing fewer new coronavirus cases

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The first stages of reopening haven’t produced a surge in coronavirus cases in most states — at least, not yet.

Yes, but: The reopening process is still in its early stages, so a second wave of infections still remains distinctly possible.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow6 hours ago - Health